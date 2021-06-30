Euro 2020 Best Player of the Tournament Odds: Raheem Sterling 9/1 for top individual prize

Raheem Sterling has been backed in from 22/1 to 9/1 to win player of the tournament at Euro 2020 after scoring in England's 2-0 win over Germany at Wembley.

The Man City forward scored the vital first goal - his third of the tournament - as Gareth Southgate's side booked their place in the last eight. They will play Ukraine in Rome on Saturday and are odds-on to reach the semi-finals.

On the Exchange England were installed as favourites to win Euro 2020 following their victory in the round of 16.

Harry Maguire was another big mover in the betting, shortening from 80/1 to 25/1 after he was man of the match.

The Manchester United captain missed England's first two group matches but returned to bolster a defence that's yet to concede at Euro 2020 and was on top form in Tuesday's clash.

Lukaku favourite ahead of Italy test

Antoine Griezmann was player of the tournament five years ago in France and you have to go back to 1996 for the last time a defensive-minded player won it. That year, Germany's Matthias Sammer was triumphant.

This is one reason why Romelu Lukaku is the 15/2 favourite at Euro 2020. The Belgian striker has three goals as he prepares to face Italy in Friday's quarter-final and is 4/1 to be top goalscorer.

Denmark defender Simon Kjaer, who performed life-saving CPR on Christian Eriksen in their opening match, is 17/2. He had to go off injured in his team's second round win over Wales but is expected to back for their quarter-final against Czech Republic on Saturday.

The Czechs' Patrik Schick (pictured above) has caught the eye and scored four goals at the tournament. He's 12/1.

Spanish midfielders have a good record where this award is concerned (Andrea Iniesta won in 2012 and before that Xavi Hernandez in 2008) and Sergio Busquets is 14/1 this time.

Euro 2020 Best Player Odds

Romelu Lukaku 15/2

Simon Kjaer 17/2

Raheem Sterling 9/1

Patrik Schick 12/1

Sergio Busquets 14/1

Jack Grealish 20/1

Ciro Immobile 22/1

Fernan Torres 22/1

Harry Maguire 25/1

Jorginho 33/1

