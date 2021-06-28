England v Germany: Lampard 'ghost goal' almost as unfair as Hand of God

Frank Lampard's disallowed goal against Germany at the World Cup in South Africa ranks second only to the Hand of God when it comes the most unfair moments in England's football history, according to fans.

The Three Lions were thumped 4-1 by Germany in the second round of the 2010 World Cup but plenty of people believed the match would have turned out differently had Lampard's first-half goal stood, including Betfair Euro 2020 ambassador Glenn Hoddle.

Speaking ahead of England v Germany in the last-16 of Euro 2020 at Wembley, he said: "Lampard's 'ghost goal' had a massive impact on the game and if it had been awarded we would have gone down the tunnel a different team. Germany were outplaying us and they were better than us, but goals change the mentality of a team.

"Frank's was way over the line, you could see it, and it would have changed the emphasis of the game without a shadow of a doubt."

Replays showed the ball had clearly crossed the line and the furore helped to drive the introduction of goal-line technology.

A YouGov survey for Betfair of over 2,000 fans found Lampard's 'ghost goal' was fresh in the minds of many.

For younger fans (aged 18-34) it was the most unfair moment, surpassing Diego Maradona's infamous Hand of God which the majority still rank as the gravest injustice against England.

Manuel Neuer, who was in goal for Germany that day in 2010, will captain his country tomorrow night at Wembley. Joachim Low, who was in charge of Die Mannschaft then, will see his 15 year tenure as Germany manager end if England win. The Three Lions are marginal favourites to do just that.

As for England's other unfair moments, David Beckham's sending off against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup was next on the list. The midfielder was dismissed for kicking out at Diego Simeone and England eventually lost on penalties after the match finished 2-2.

Sol Campbell's disallowed goal against Portugal came next. The England defender headed home in the 89th minute against Portugal at Euro 2004, when the score was 1-1, but John Terry was adjudged to have impeded goalkeeper Ricardo.

Portugal were against England's nemesis in 2006 when Wayne Rooney was sent off for stamping on Ricardo Carvalho in a match Cristiano Ronaldo and co. eventually won on penalties.