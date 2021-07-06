England Euro 2020 Betting: Punters bet big on Three Lions to win

Betfair Exchange punters showed their faith in England by placing big bets on Gareth Southgate's men to win Euro 2020.

Fourteen bets of £8k or more were placed on the Three Lions lifting their first major trophy since 1966 when the final takes place at Wembley this Sunday.

Two bets of £21k each were placed on England to win Euro 2020 in the build-up to Saturday's 4-0 win over Ukraine in the quarter-final.

England are odds-on to beat Denmark in their semi-final on Wednesday and Southgate's team also lead the betting in the tournament outright winner market.

Confidence in England has grown as the tournament as gone on but some punters always believed with four £10K bets placed on England to lift the trophy pre-tournament at prices between 6.25/1 and 6.86/1.

Punters who kept faith in Kane could land big rewards

For many, however, the manner of the win over Ukraine proved a turning point. Before the match, Harry Kane was 40/1 to be named the player of the tournament but, after his two goals, he was backed in to 5/1 second-favourite behind team-mate Raheem Sterling 3/1.

In the top goalscorer betting Kane and Sterling have also been backed in from big prices. Kane failed to score in his the group stages and was backed at 130.00129/1 but, after scoring one against Germany before his brace against UKraine, he's 5.79/2.

Cristiano Ronaldo 2.942/1 and Patrik Schick 2.942/1 both have five goals but, unlike them, Kane is still in the tournament. As is Sterling 13.5 - also on three goals - who was backed at a high of 180.00179/1.

England to win it without conceding goes from 150/1 to 5/1

England's outstanding defensive displays have provided the platform for their victories. On Saturday they kept a record-equalling fifth consecutive clean sheet and they are 5/1 to win the tournament without conceding.

That's a big ask but, at the start of Euro 2020, it would have been around a 150/1 shot. England have achieved some outstanding feats so here's hoping their backers' confidence proves justified.

*

Listen to the Football...Only Bettor Euro 2020 Semi-Finals Podcast

Kevin Hatchard is joined by Mark O'Haire, Jake Osgathorpe & Jason Murphy for their verdicts on Italy v Spain on Tuesday and England v Denmark on Wednesday. Get their best bets on the two matches as well as some interesting shouts in the Player of the Tournament markets.