Croatia v Scotland Odds: Scots drift after Gilmour's positive Covid test

The odds on Scotland beating Croatia in their crucial Euro 2020 showdown tomorrow drifted after midfielder Billy Gilmour tested positive for Covid-19.

Scotland are 3.39/4 to claim their first win of the tournament when the teams meet at Hampden Park tomorrow, following the news about Gilmour.

Croatia are 2.226/5 to win and the draw, which is no use to either side, is 3.9.

In the Group D To Qualify market Scotland are 3.45.

Gilmour had no close contacts in camp

The Scottish FA say there are no close contacts identified from inside the team's camp and 25 players are fit to face Croatia.

The Chelsea youngster came into the Scotland midfield for last Friday's match at Wembley and was the outstanding performer of the night, so his loss is big blow to Scotland who must win if they're to have any hope of reaching the knockout stages.

We can confirm that Billy Gilmour has tested positive for COVID-19.



Having liaised with Public Health England, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow's UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden.https://t.co/lRNWvckqCK ? Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 21, 2021

Scotland and Croatia have a point after two matches while England and the Czech Republic are on four points. They meet at Wembley at 8pm on Tuesday. Both matches will be played simultaneously.

England's players and staff all returned negative tests on Sunday.

Before Gilmour's test result was announced Scotland were trading at 2.915/8 for the win so bettors do think his absence could affect the outcome of the match.

Croatia lost their first match of Euro 2020 to England before drawing with Czech Republic. Their ageing squad, which is lead by Luka Modric, are hoping reach the knockout stages and have one last crack at winning a major tournament. They were runners up at the World Cup in 2018.