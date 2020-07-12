Oxford United v Wycombe Wanderers: Back Ainsworth's Chairboys for success at Wembley

Oxford United v Wycombe Wanderers

League One play-off final

Monday 13 July, 19:30

Live on Sky Sports Football

Route to the final

It was nigh on impossible to split Oxford and Portsmouth in their two-legged semi-final, with both games finishing 1-1. Karl Robinson's team reached Wembley thanks to a 5-4 penalty shootout victory. Only goal difference separated those two, and it was no surprise that the draw was shorter than normal for that return match at the Kassam at [3.05].

Portsmouth's negativity might have played into the hands of Oxford, which was in complete contrast to Wycombe's up-and-et-em style success last week at Highbury. The Chariboys were not a particularly good side on the road all season, yet flew out of the traps and hit Fleetwood 1-4. They were helped by calamity keeper Alex Cairns in opposition, but Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth summed it up perfectly when he said they started like a train and finished like one.

With the first leg sewn up, and seemingly the tie, it was a strange return match at Adams Park. Wycombe sat deep and protected what they had, and they only really came alive in the second-half. It was great to see Fred Onyedinma score twice, though. The 23-year-old missed a large part of the season and his second goal was a lovely curling effort.

Wycombe were the outsiders in the Promotion market at [5.9] prior to the post-season games, and anyone who took some of that price will be in a great position now with the Buckinghamshire club trading at [2.45].

I'm not sure anyone expected their 6-3 aggregate win.

Don't rule out another surprise with Wycombe

Monday's Wembley showdown presents a complete contrast in styles. Almost opposite ends of the football spectrum if you like.

Some revealing stats from Opta give a great insight into their respective set-ups. The U's, and typical of a Karl Robinson team, had 258 sequences of 10+ passes in open play during the regular season. Compare that to Wycombe - who registered the fewest in the division with 12. That really is some contrast.

It's also worth reminding you about the stat that popped up during the first game. Wanderers ranked 24th in the third tier for short passes and first for long balls.

For all that, are Wycombe a bet? Can they overcome the stylists? My gut instinct is that they can.

One major factor for me is the fitness. The Oxford and Pompey match at Fratton Park really tailed off after 70 minutes as players got tired. However, Wycombe were absolutely flying in their game at Fleetwood and they finished strongly. In contrast, Robinson mentioned several players were struggling prior to the Kassam match - and that went to extra time too.

The U's are undoubtedly a better side to watch, but their neat build-up play through the middle might not be as effective for this. When Matty Taylor started the first game, he barely got a sniff of the ball. He'll be facing a top centre-back pairing of Anthony Stewart and Darius Charles here, and they were immense over the two games with Fleetwood.

Ainsworth has said in the build up he is happy that his team are outsiders. And I am too, as the [3.65] that was up initially on the Exchange went out to [3.95] on Saturday night. That's too big for a straight shootout.

However, with these things, I like to keep two results going, and the Draw No Bet has got to come into play here with Wycombe. Any sort of price at around [3.0] will do.

In terms of team news; Wycombe's Matt Bloomfield was substituted in the second leg at Adams Park against Fleetwood, whilst Oxford's Matty Taylor started their return game on the bench. Cameron Brannagan was also struggling. Whilst James Henry was knackered. Robinson's words, not mine!

Unders likely to go off very short

With Oxford hitting the Under 2.5 mark in both their matches with Pompey, it's hardly a shock to see the tentative money up on the Exchange refusing to hand out any gifts with the Under market at [1.71]. If it evens out to [1.85], it's probably a touch more interesting, but it's short enough.

There are different strands to consider if you are a layer at those prices. Oxford did have the second best home defence in League One and kept 11 clean sheets. They proved to be well versed in soaking up pressure. Opta stats also reveal they have conceded just once in five against Wycombe, which is obviously a negative for those that are laying.

Wycombe however ranked second in the league for goals from set-pieces. Only Rotherham had more, and they got promoted. Oxford are less of a threat from corners, as they scored from only three all season.

If you are an Oxford backer, I am worried about the lack of penetration if Matty Taylor becomes isolated in the game. The Under 1.5 Goals can be backed at [3.10] and the 0-0 on Correct Score options can be taken at [9.8].

It's that nagging doubt with Robinson's team at the price which puts me off. And as we know in League One, anyone can beat anyone on the day.

Good luck for the final.

