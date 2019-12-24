League Two Boxing Day Betting: Happy Colchester campers can win

In-form U's can overcome subdued Orient

Leyton Orient [3.1] v Colchester [2.6]; the draw [3.5]

13:00

John McGreal says Colchester have worked very hard to put last week's League Cup tie at Manchester United into "isolation". And it seems it worked, because the U's are second in the six-game form table, with four wins and two draws. In fact Opta stress they are unbeaten in seven (winning four) and last had a better run, of nine, ending in January 2017. That circle seems to be coming around.

Now - especially as they have also been knocked out of the FA Cup - they can concentrate on a shot at promotion, which the club has long desired.

They are now unbeaten in seven league games, including their last four away matches, with the run on their travels consisting of three draws (starting at Crewe) and a win (at Mansfield).

They have scored in their past six games. McGreal said his "top six" players really found their groove against Carlisle, having not played together much. Ben Stevenson came in for special mention, alongside the reliable Harry Pell. It is noticeable that they won the match and there was no dip in energy after the high of visiting old Trafford.

Luke Gambin will also be pleased with the praise ringing in his ears, while keeper Ethan Ross's performance ensured the clean sheet in the first half that enabled them to lead 2-0 at half-time.

In contrast to a team eighth and knocking firmly on the door of the play-off places, Leyton Orient are not in such a good position, even if they did halt a barren run of 10 winless matches in all competitions by winning 3-2 at Cambridge.

Colchester will have to look out for top scorers Jordan Maguire-Drew (6) and Josh Wright (7) who both netted on the way to putting Orient 3-0 up at the Abbey. And manager Ross Embleton was relieved by the result.

However, the dressing room felt "subdued" said Embleton, because they conceded twice in the final 21 minutes to give themselves a nervous finish, leaving Cambridge boss Colin Calderwood to reflect "you need a bloody nose in this game every so often". Evidently, he felt his side should have won - and so did the form book.

I rather suspect that Orient won't get the chance to build up much of a lead, if any, against more confident visitors at Brisbane Road on Boxing Day. They have failed to score in four of their past eight League Two matches. Two draws are what they have to show for their last four home games. OK, the last one was against high-flying Bradford.

McGreal has presumably watched that video and will have a firm plan on how to unlock the resistance of defender Jamie Turley (the other player to score at Cambridge) on the route to Sam Sargeant's goal.

3pm kick-offs

Scunthorpe's stronger recent run gives them the edge

Scunthorpe [2.3] v Walsall [3.5]; the draw [3.6]

Either Walsall's resurgence is a case of a struggling team starting their fight to stay up early (it usually starts in January) or the Saddlers are finally gelling.

They are now unbeaten in five matches, but in some ways the 3-3 draw at Exeter was still a blip: it was only the third time this season they had scored more than once. A 2-1 win game at home to Cambridge in mid-November, while they won 3-2 at Crawley in late September. Exeter somehow clawed their way back from being 3-0 down after 31 minutes.

Darrell Clarke's men have only scored 19 times in 22 games, conceding 30. Being 3-0 up away to a side with only one home defeat this season is surprising. The Grecians might have been all over the place to start with, as implied by their manager, but you still have to take advantage.

Whether Caolan Lavery and Josh Gordon will find chances so easy to come by against a team with one defeat in 12 (and five clean sheets) is doubtful. The Iron have scored in each of their last five, too, the derby atmosphere at Grimsby on Saturday probably contributing to only scoring once instead of twice (as the previous four games).

It's interesting to note, too, that Elijah Adebayo was only an unused substitute, despite being joint top scorer with Gordon and James Clarke, a defender. Each of them have three goals. Only three goals, that is. Gary Liddle's exit on loan, having not played since the FA Cup game with Darlington, shows that the manager perhaps only now is fully shaping his team after 14 signings in the summer.

So, with how much trepidation is it that I forecast a home win? Kevin van Veen now has seven goals and, while he might be someway off the divisional leader Eion Doyle (21) will want to make a stab for second. The hosts suffered a few injuries before facing Grimsby, adapted to a diamond shape in midfield and survived to win against a side who created arguably the better chances. Jake Eastwood earned his money in goal. That's derbies for you. Now they can get back to slightly less pressured business.

I think Paul Hurst's men have to be given the benefit of the doubt of more regular form, especially at home (only two defeats), and expect a goals record at Glanford Park of 18-12 to be the overture to another victory.

Plymouth must gain a foothold by improving away form



Cheltenham [2.6] v Plymouth [2.94]; the draw [3.5]

The chances of a draw, in one sense, look greater from the Cheltenham perspective (they have five in six games) than for Plymouth, whose away form is patchy at best. However, if the Pilgrims are to launch a serious assault on promotion in the second half of the season their away form must improve. So, a game against a team which keeps drawing surely gives them a chance of getting a point, arguably at least a point, but they should be satisfied to build from there afterwards.

The Robins, with only three defeats all season, have a bit of a patchy record at Whaddon Road. Although they have only lost there once, a seemingly impenetrable fortress of four home wins and a draw from five to start the campaign has now become three 1-1 draws, a win (over Macclesfield) and a defeat (to Forest Green).

Resilient and hard to beat, but not doing quite enough to win is how Michael Duff describes his side. Ryan Broom, joint top scorer with six, is apparently on Peterborough's target list, while Duff says his club needs to move quickly in the transfer market.

Alex Addai is beginning to take chances to stay in the team, having scored four goals, but despite making themselves defensively excellent with a 3-5-2 formation, it is obvious when Luke Varney is missing - and he's a few weeks away from a return from injury.

Plymouth, meanwhile, will be frustrated, as Crewe were, not to play Macclesfield on the set date. They need to draw on that and to build on three wins in four (the most significant of those being the victory at Forest Green) to show Ryan Lowe that they can push for promotion. The strikers must do better: Plymouth, say Opta, have 14 different scorers this season, a league high. Someone needs to take on the mantle of regular goal getter.

Curle's men can keep Crawley down

Crawley [2.7] v Northampton [2.8]; the draw [3.6]



When the layers offer roughly the same odds on either side to win, it indicates they think the game could end up a draw. However, I would make Crawley underdogs, despite having a new manager to impress who is still seeking his first win in charge.

Northampton improved significantly on their early season form with a run of five wins and a draw. They have only been beaten once in nine League Two fixtures, scoring 18 times, conceding seven and keeping five clean sheets.

They also, before last weekend's draw at Mansfield, had a fully fit squad. Alan McCormack came off early, but the manager Keith Curle is hopeful of having all players available again to travel to Crawley.

Not winning against the Stags can be put down to several reasons, such as the hosts having a new manager to impress and being a team that should have earned promotion last season (so they should be flying higher now) and having to come from behind but being denied penalties. Oh and giving away an "avoidable" goal, but managers always say those last two points. Curle admitted it was a "point gained" as if to say his team were outplayed.

Curle believes he can get even more out of Nicky Adams, who leads the creating openings. Opta present the interesting statistic that Adams' seven assists is the highest in the division by a player who has yet to score.

Paul Anderson is "surprised" at how quickly he has been able to establish himself in the starting line up since signing on a free in October. The top of midfield has been his domain for the past six games. Results would show it is working.

Crawley, in my opinion, don't have Mansfield's quality. New boss John Yems has had longer to work with his squad than Couglan had before facing the Cobblers - three to four weeks as opposed to three or four days. His charges drew at the struggling lights of Stevenage, the getting brighter lights of Port Vale and the lost at the also at the relegation worried lights of Oldham. They have scored just once but Yems insists it is not all doom and gloom after just two wins in 20 from all competitions.

Neither is it. But Ollie Palmer and Bez Lubala will do very well to find their way past visiting defenders Jordan Turnbull and Scott Wharton, who both themselves have goals under their belts this season. Add in the threats from Sam Hoskins and Andy Williams, and the visitors have more than enough quality to be too hot for the Reds to handle. Yems' hopes of a first win don't look much better over the next few weeks, but perhaps games against Grimsby offer the best opportunity.

On their travels, Plymouth need to find that "exciting, attacking modern football" that chairman Simon Hallett believes they produce. Callum McFadzean and Antoni Sarcevic need to find those goals to keep pushing them to promotion. They have lost half their away games. But losing at places like Cambridge just won't do. Ryan Lowe needs them to pick up points, starting with a draw here. Crawley, point out Opta, don't have the best of results on Boxing Day. Six out of eight defeats in Football League matches.

