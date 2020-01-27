League One Betting: Keep the faith with Millers for midweek classic

Keep faith with the Millers for table-topping clash

Rotherham United v Ipswich Town

The big game on Tuesday night is top versus second at the New York. Rotherham's defeat on Saturday against Peterborough pushed them back one spot - and Ipswich took advantage with a comfortable 1-0 victory against Lincoln.

I've not previewed a Town game for a while, and that's since manager Paul Lambert was slightly unsure about his future at the club. That all seems forgotten now, and the Scot is a happy man judging by his comment from the weekend. He described the three points against the Imps as the best performance of the season.

Town have hit form at the right time and have enjoyed an excellent 2020. They are unbeaten in four- yet prior they were eight without a league win. That's what this division can do to you.

And that is why I am not totally despondent following Rotherham's 2-1 defeat at Peterborough - a side they had beaten 4-0 over Christmas.

Manager Paul Warne felt the Millers lacked a bit of guile in the game, but it could have been more to do with the fact the pace of the Peterborough forward line was too hot and his backs got turned a little too often for his liking. Not many can match the Posh forwards when they have a good day.

So, I am putting a line though that and I expect I good response, as I rate Rotherham a better team. Whilst Ipswich's young players are emerging with real talent this term, the hosts will sling in plenty of balls into the box to play to their strengths. We shouldn't write them off after just one game.

Ipswich look big at [3.6], but this represents a different sort of test to those faced against Tranmere and Lincoln.

Draw looks the best option with Wimbledon's solid home form

AFC Wimbledon v Burton Albion

Backing AFC Wimbledon in their last home game against Peterborough yielded a good return at [3.8], and they are priced up at the same odds for Tuesday's intriguing match-up against Burton. Incidentally, the Brewers are identical to the Posh odds that day.

I prefer backing Burton away, but I am not too enamoured with the [2.02] on offer. Yes, they hit a good run of form by winning five in seven since December 21, but they were held to a 1-1 at the weekend against Accrington - and Tuesday night's fixture has the potential to mirror that as a possible low-scorer.

The Under 2.5 was trading as the bigger of the two in a fairly light market in terms of liquidity at the time of writing, but I do expect that to change.

The Dons look overpriced, as they are a fairly sound outfit at home, and have lost only three times at the Cherry Red Records Stadium - conceding just 14 in 15 of those home matches. If they lose, it tends to be by the odd goal, as they do find a way of managing to keep and stay in games.

Glyn Hodges' side will also be fresh as they haven't had a game since 18th January - and that was the 1-0 success against Peterborough in which skipper Joe Piggott again showcased his value to the team with his fourth in five matches. The Londoners also weathered a Posh attacking bombardment in the second half and defended well.

Burton's old problems of their poor final third resurfaced on Saturday, and Wimbledon won't make this easy defensively for Nigel Clough's side.

The Draw is a definite runner at [3.5] for this, and whilst there are options to use the Draw No Bet and Double Chance, I'd rather take the 5/2 with every possibility of these two cancelling each other out.

Goal-shy Rovers leads us to another draw punt

Bolton Wanderers v Bristol Rovers

We've had a little bit of success with backing the draw of late. We collected with Southend recently, and Saturday's 0-0 between Bristol Rovers and Fleetwood was another.

And I am sticking with the same tactic again with the Gas in town. They simply cannot score a goal in open play, and with that, you've always got half a chance with the draw, even the 0-0 if you like those Correct Score bets.

It could, and should, have been three points for Rovers, but Jonson Clarke-Harris missed a late penalty. Although Fleetwood would have argued they dominated large parts of that game, but lacked a little quality up top. Nonetheless, Ben Garner is still without a win since taking over as boss from Graham Coughlan.

Bolton are becoming a little too unpredictable for my liking. They held Sunderland to a 0-0 at the Stadium Of Light, yet conceded five at Lincoln and four to Burton at home. However, they rectified those heavy losses to some extent with a much better performance on Saturday when losing by the solitary goal to Portsmouth. And they wouldn't have expected to take too much from that game.

The Trotters did look nervy and edgy in that, and with Rovers struggling for form in front of goal, it could be the sort of match both managers will happily take a point from.

After all, Bristol Rovers are the only Football League side that haven't scored in 2020. They are also without a win in 10, so they'll be apprehensive themselves.

The Under 2.5 price is about right at [1.75].