League One Boxing Day Betting: Grab a Christmas gift with lay of Peterborough

Posh price right for laying

Peterborough United v Doncaster Rovers

We'll begin with a pair of festive Opta stats; as Peterborough are winless in their last five league games against Doncaster, but have a good record on Boxing Day from their previous three home fixtures in League One with two wins and a draw. The hosts are probably just about the right price at around [2.04], but it might be worth keeping an eye on the team news, as United have been dealing with a lengthy injury list of late.

Saturday's 0-0 draw at Bristol Rovers wasn't a bad result under the circumstances as the Gas are playing well at the moment, and there was more merit to the point as Darren Ferguson was missing seven first team players. He could have three back for Thursday, and he'll be hoping one of them will be his captain Mark Beevers.

Doncaster are a fairly large price at [3.55], but as I always say, never be put off by the bigger of the two in this division.

Granted, Rovers' away record is less than sparkling, but they have only conceded nine times on the road in seven matches. While their manager Darren Moore likes a more fluid footballing style, it appears his team have been frustrated in their recent attempts to get the ball down and play. Last weekend Accrington broke up the game well in a 1-1, in what was essentially a scrappy encounter.

This could be more of an open game and the visitors might rely on Jon Taylor getting behind Peterborough's backline. A usual when Posh are playing, the Over 2.5 tends to be the more popular bet (ie the shorter price) as they've hit 25 goals at London Road this season.

However, I tend to shy away from Peterborough when they are such firm favourites and I'll be looking to take them on this weekend as they are a laying price. Or you could stick with Donny on the Double Chance or Draw No Bet.

Wanderers can frustrate odds-on Pompey

Portsmouth v Wycombe Wanderers

You'll often hear managers in this division talking about Wycombe as a team that are "good at what they do". It's a bit of a back-handed compliment, but there's nothing wrong with knowing your game and executing plans well - and that's exactly what Wanderers have been doing this season.

After all, they are still top despite losing on Saturday at Oxford, and I can't help feeling the market has overreacted a little to that defeat. Wycombe are a massive price for Boxing Day at [4.50]. Those same odds are on AFC Wimbledon at Bristol Rovers - and I know who I would rather back out of those two to get a result.

The Chairboys played a large chunk of Saturday's loss with 10-men following Adebayo Akinfenwa's red card on 26 minutes. He'll be out for this, but Wycombe showed in that Oxford game what a magnificent defensive unit they are. They've conceded just five on the road all season - which is the best record in the third tier.

Portsmouth look ready to mount a serious challenge from here on in. There's a feeling they are just getting into the groove with a good run of home results against some of the bigger sides including a 1-0 win against Ipswich last Saturday. That was a decent game of football and a fine advert for the league, but this will be an uglier game - as Wycombe like to make games ugly.

Defensively the visitors will have to be on their mettle as Ellis Harrison has hit eight in 21, and his work-rate is magnificent. Ronan Curtis is also in form, and he bagged his ninth of the campaign in the recent win against Ipswich.

It looks an Under 2.5 Goals affair to me and I can envisage the visitors keeping this really tight. Playing up to the half time markets could be an option basing bets around a 0-0, but I like the Double Chance bet here with Wycombe at such massive odds.

Town getting the recognition they deserve

Shrewsbury Town v Rotherham United

Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts said this week that his team were starting to get recognised following their recent 1-0 success against Blackpool. It was the first time this season that the Shrews recorded back-to-back successes - and they are now up to 11th in the table.

Rotherham are higher, but they've had a slight lull in results with their form reading DDLL.

Traditionally it's usually my call to back the Millers away, but I am not too excited about their price for Boxing Day at around the [2.60]. A lot could depend on the team news if you are striking a bet with Rotherham, as they've had injuries and illness to deal with lately, and that resulted in a switch to a back three last Saturday against Fleetwood. But there's no denying they are better on their travels, as Paul Warne's team have collected six wins on the road thus far. Only Ipswich can better than.

However, I quite like the Shrewsbury bet here at near [3.0].

They have beaten some good teams at home this season with victories against Peterborough (1-0), Coventry (2-1) and Portsmouth (1-0), so I would probably make them a touch shorter in the betting.

Ricketts has his team well organised, and whilst they aren't perhaps the prettiest to watch, they are very hard to bet and work hard. They've come through a fairly tough run of fixtures of late with 13 points from 21 available, and we can use the odds to our advantage by playing the Double Chance here with Home or Draw.

*Click here to find out more about laying on Betfair