Football League Play-offs Quiz: Test your knowledge on the end of season drama

There's nothing quite like the English Football League play-offs for end of season drama. If your team can gain promotion automatically then that's great but, for fans of the teams that finished third, fourth, fifth and sixth in their respective divisions, the play-offs offer a two-legged semi-final and the possibility of a Wembley final.

Over the years there have been some real humdingers, with goals, controversy and almost unbearable levels of tension. The stakes are so high that losing really hurts while winning is exhilarating. It's round about now that the play-off finals would usually be taking place at Wembley, so we've put together a quiz on their history which will let you take a trip down memory lane and test your knowledge. Good luck!