Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford: Back Mourinho to enhance fine cup record

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford

Tuesday 5th January, kick-off 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event

Mourinho looking looking to make history

The EFL Cup has been the trophy that Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has experienced plenty of success with down the years. A four-time winner, the 57-year-old knows the importance of reaching a major final, and indeed a chance for the north Londoners to win their first silverware since 2008. He has described Tuesday's game as one of the biggest since he arrived at the club.

Mourinho is looking to create a bit of history of his own too, as he's bidding to become the third manager to reach a League Cup final with three different clubs.

He'll have to do with without the suspended Matt Doherty, whilst Giovani lo Celso and Gareth Bale are unlikely to feature too with injuries. Erik Lamela was recently found guilty of breaching Covid rules over Christmas.

In terms of the league form for Spurs, the weekend's 3-0 victory over Leeds was their first win in four thanks to goals from the deadly duo Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son.

Bees are making their mark in the Championship

This will be the first-ever domestic semi-final for Brenford in their 121-year history, and they fully deserve to be at this stage having beaten four Premier League teams en route including Newcastle, Fulham, Southampton and West Brom. They kept clean sheets in three of those games too.

Manager Thomas Frank has said that it will be a privilege to play against a Mourinho team, although Spurs will be wary of a side that play attractive and progressive football, and easily deserved the success against Newcastle in the previous round. So much so, the betting told us it wasn't really much of a scalp as they were the favourites.

Frank made six changes in the previous round - which probably tells you a lot more about Newcastle than Brentford.

Shandon Baptiste and Christian Norgaard are major doubts for the Bees who are currently in a fine run of form in the Championship having last tasted defeat in October and are fourth in the table.

Match Odds

Spurs covered the handicap pretty easily in the previous round with a 1-3 success at Stoke, and that could be the route to go down with the hosts available to back at 1.4740/85 for victory.

Playing at short prices of course you need to be correct most of the time, and that's been the case backing Mourinho blind in cups, as he has won 15 of his 17 home matches in both the League and FA Cup.

This will be a totally different test to both the Stoke victory and the Chelsea success on penalties, as Spurs are best with little possession.

Brentford are a juicy 9.28/1, and that shifted out slightly from 8.615/2 in the very early hours of Tuesday morning. However, we can't draw too much confidence from the fact that they have never won an away match at Spurs in seven attempts. Although their league form is superb at the moment with four straight victories with just one clean sheet recorded against them in 11 matches. So the BTTS option could be feasible.

The price of Spurs on the Asian Handicap -1.0 and -1.5 trades at 2.0621/20.

To Score

The "go-to" bets with prices of Kane and Son in the To Score market are not wholly surprising with the former at 1.814/5 and Son a bit bigger at 2.26/5, and that's the most appealing way to go. Knowing the combination is just about the best since the days of Shearer and Sutton and Yorke and Cole, I like a massive price on the #oddsonthat featured as we can back Kane to assist Son and Son to assist Kane at 25/1.



