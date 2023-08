Wolves deserved penalty against rusty United

Manchester United's 1-0 win over Wolves was a boring game to watch. United were rusty, and that's no fun to watch, but I can understand why because I've been there.

The first game of the season always has a chance of being like this. The important thing about it is that you have to get the three points, and that's what happened last night.

The performance should be forgotten straight away by every United player. There was no one who had a great game. It was ugly and boring. The only positive was getting the three points.

Everyone tried to play a good game, but for one reason or another nothing was working. Passes weren't good, positioning wasn't the best. United players need to take lessons from this game and wake up because if games like this start to happen a lot, then there's a problem.

Credit to Wolves. They were unlucky not to get a point. They defended well and made the game uncomfortable for United. My old team have the firepower to do well, but their passing and decision-making needs to be a lot better when they play Tottenham on Saturday.

I like Onana but it was a penalty

It was bad judgement from Onana when he rushed off his line and clattered Wolves' Sasa Kalajdzic late on.

The new United goalkeeper misjudged the situation going for the ball. He was late and hit the player and it was a penalty. Wolves were unlucky. The referee should've been called to VAR to check the decision. That's the whole purpose of VAR.

It's late in the game, there's a potential penalty so the referee should be invited to go and look at VAR.

Onana isn't going to be a problem this season, though. I think these types of mistakes come from being overconfident. I've been there before and when I've felt confident on the pitch, you underestimate a situation.

I think that's what caused Onana to get lobbed from the halfway line in pre-season too. It's great that he's confident, he just needs to make sure that his confidence doesn't lead him to make mistakes.

Premier League will miss Harry Kane

It is a sad time. Harry Kane, one of the best strikers of this generation isn't playing in the Premier League anymore. It is sad that no other team in the Premier League could give him the platform to win trophies. Because of this, he had to go outside of England to look for trophies.

Even if he wins medals with Bayern Munich, it'll still be different. The Premier League is the biggest and strongest league in the world. A Bundesliga title is also good to have but Kane is English and if he finishes his career without a Premier League title it will still feel strange.

Based on the facts, the numbers, and the way he scores goals, he is Spurs' greatest ever player. I don't like comparing him to other legends of the club, but everything he's done, coming through the academy and slowly going up until he achieved greatness is brilliant.

Lukaku could replace Kane

Will invest any of the Kane money to buy a replacement? I think they will. No one can replace Kane right now, and I don't think he can ever be replaced, but Spurs need to find a goalscorer.

Richarlison has the opportunity to show he's good enough but Spurs need to buy someone else too.

I heard that Romelu Lukaku was potential candidate. He's an interesting option. If the problems he's been having at his former clubs are resolved, then why not? He's underrated. He can score goals wherever he goes. He has to play because if he doesn't, he won't be happy and there'll be problems for Spurs.

Richarlison must seize his chance

Richarlison must step up big time this season and show why Spurs signed him. He has his chance now, but he has to be quick and sharp because if he isn't then Spurs will have a problem.

Now is Richarlison's time. He has the quality to play and score goals for Spurs but he needs to do it as soon as possible.

When Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United, he left for greatness and he achieved it. I played with great players and competition was even tougher. I had to be on my game every time to play with players like Rooney and Ronaldo.

In Richarlison's case, everyone knows he was in Kane's shadow. Now the shadow is gone and it's time for him to take his chance. He's shown with Brazil and Everton that he can play well, but now Kane is gone, he must do it every week for Tottenham.

