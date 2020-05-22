Dimitar Berbatov: Score predictions for every Bundesliga match this weekend

Capital rivals to battle it out in derby draw

Hertha Berlin v Union Berlin

It will feel quite strange because it is a derby game and there are no fans, but the players will be used to this situation now after playing behind closed doors last weekend, they know what to expect. Both sets of players need to do their job at the end of the day. I can see this one being a draw. Prediction: 1-1



Things to get worse for Werder

Freiburg vs Werder Bremen

Werder are in so much trouble, they are in a desperate situation and I think think their troubles will continue as well against Freiburg this weekend. Prediction: 2-0.

Another derby draw

Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen

Another big derby this weekend, I always remember playing against Monchengladbach in crazy games. Monchengladbach are doing so well at the moment, they are in the title fight. Leverkusen are also doing well and were very impressive on Monday night. I may be a little biased here but I am going for a draw in this one. Prediction: 2-2

Paderborn to show fighting spirit

Paderborn vs Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim were disappointing last time out and they will be wanting to put right their poor defeat, but Paderborn are fighting for their lives and I think they will get the result they need. Prediction: 1-0

Dortmund to sustain title bid with another win

Wolfsburg vs Dortmund

Dortmund will want to take every chance and push Bayern Munich all the way. They need to keep the pressure on them, if they are to do that they need to win every game. I can see them keeping up that pressure against Wolfsburg. Prediction: 1-3

Bayern can handle pressure

Bayern Munich vs Frankfurt

I can't see Bayern Munich making many mistakes and I can't see them slipping up here. They are so clinical, everybody makes mistakes but I can't see them letting anything slip, especially this weekend. They do have a big game coming up against Dortmund next week, but really big teams know how to handle this kind of schedule and the pressures that come with it. Prediction: 2-0

Schalke to get back on track

Schalke vs Augsburg

Schalke were poor against Dortmund last weekend but they now have a chance to correct that mistake. I am quite fond of Schalke, I have played against them, scored against them and I used to love watching Raul play for them, he was something else. This weekend I think they will get back on track with a win. Prediction: 2-0

Leipzig to prove themselves with win

Mainz vs RB Leipzig

Leipzig need to react, nobody expected that slip from them last weekend and if they don't correct that mistake then they are going to be a bit too far behind. I think they will want to prove to everyone that they are a serious title contender still and they will get the win. Prediction: 0-2

Koln can edge tricky test

Koln vs Fortuna Dussledorf

Koln will still be hurting from letting a two goal lead slip against Mainz last weekend, but now they have to prove that they can see a game out. It looks as though Dussledorf will need a miracle to get out of danger, but they will want to fight until the end, so I can see this being a tricky game, but I think Koln will edge it. Prediction: 1-0