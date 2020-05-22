To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Dimitar Berbatov: Score predictions for every Bundesliga match this weekend

Dimitar celebrates scoring for Leverkusen
Betfair Ambassador Dimitar Berbatov has scored against many of the teams in the German top flight so here are his predictions for this weekend's Bundesliga matches...

"I always remember playing against Monchengladbach in crazy games. They are doing so well but Leverkusen are also doing well and were very impressive on Monday night. I am going for a draw in this one."

Capital rivals to battle it out in derby draw

Hertha Berlin v Union Berlin

1 her vs uni.png

It will feel quite strange because it is a derby game and there are no fans, but the players will be used to this situation now after playing behind closed doors last weekend, they know what to expect. Both sets of players need to do their job at the end of the day. I can see this one being a draw. Prediction: 1-1

Things to get worse for Werder

Freiburg vs Werder Bremen

Werder are in so much trouble, they are in a desperate situation and I think think their troubles will continue as well against Freiburg this weekend. Prediction: 2-0.

Another derby draw

Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen

3 bmg vs b04.png

Paderborn to show fighting spirit

Paderborn vs Hoffenheim

4 pad vs hof.png

Hoffenheim were disappointing last time out and they will be wanting to put right their poor defeat, but Paderborn are fighting for their lives and I think they will get the result they need. Prediction: 1-0

Dortmund to sustain title bid with another win

Wolfsburg vs Dortmund

5 wol vs dor.png

Dortmund will want to take every chance and push Bayern Munich all the way. They need to keep the pressure on them, if they are to do that they need to win every game. I can see them keeping up that pressure against Wolfsburg. Prediction: 1-3

Bayern can handle pressure

Bayern Munich vs Frankfurt

6 bmu vs fra.png

I can't see Bayern Munich making many mistakes and I can't see them slipping up here. They are so clinical, everybody makes mistakes but I can't see them letting anything slip, especially this weekend. They do have a big game coming up against Dortmund next week, but really big teams know how to handle this kind of schedule and the pressures that come with it. Prediction: 2-0

Schalke to get back on track

Schalke vs Augsburg

7 sch vs aug.png

Schalke were poor against Dortmund last weekend but they now have a chance to correct that mistake. I am quite fond of Schalke, I have played against them, scored against them and I used to love watching Raul play for them, he was something else. This weekend I think they will get back on track with a win. Prediction: 2-0

Leipzig to prove themselves with win

Mainz vs RB Leipzig

8 mai vs rbl.png

Leipzig need to react, nobody expected that slip from them last weekend and if they don't correct that mistake then they are going to be a bit too far behind. I think they will want to prove to everyone that they are a serious title contender still and they will get the win. Prediction: 0-2

Koln can edge tricky test

Koln vs Fortuna Dussledorf

9 fck vs for.png

Koln will still be hurting from letting a two goal lead slip against Mainz last weekend, but now they have to prove that they can see a game out. It looks as though Dussledorf will need a miracle to get out of danger, but they will want to fight until the end, so I can see this being a tricky game, but I think Koln will edge it. Prediction: 1-0

Dimitar Berbatov,

