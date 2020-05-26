Dimitar Berbatov: Score predictions for Bundesliga midweek games and Der Klassiker

Dortmund v Bayern Munich

I like both teams and I am really looking forward to watching this one. I expect the usual suspects to impress and stand out, like Haaland, Lewandowski, but I like to see the lesser mentioned players grab a goal, I hope Dortmund snatch it.

I think if Bayern Munich win then that will wrap up the Bundesliga for them, it will be very difficult for Dortmund to overturn seven points, especially the way Bayern have been playing they are clinical. But I hope that isn't the case and I want to see an interesting title race and I think Dortmund will be well up for this one.

Prediction: 2-1

Frankfurt v Freiburg

Frankfurt have struggled since returning, coming up against two of the better sides in the league, they are not quite out of danger just yet and they need to win. Freiburg lost to a team in trouble last time out and I am sure they will want to bounce back from that one, but for me, Frankfurt will push for a win here.

Prediction: 1-0

Leverkusen v Wolfsburg

I think Leverkusen have looked great since returning, they are catching the attention of a lot of people and I think they will continue their winning ways this week. Kai Havertz is in great form, and he has said that he isn't paying any attention to transfer rumours, just focusing on his football, at that shows. When you're a young player, you play with no weight on your shoulders, you just go out and enjoy it, it's a pure form of football and he is certainly playing that way.

Prediction: 3-0

Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach

Werder Bremen won at last on Friday, that got three crucial points, I think they are still in trouble and they will be desperate to get as many points as possible. Monchengladbach have been impressive but last time out they were disappointing. Now that Werder have had a taste for some points, I think they will hold off Monchengladbach here.

Prediction: 2-2

RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin

After their last performance, Leipzig will be full of confidence and they still need to push the other teams. They will still have title hopes but, I don't think they can catch Dortmund and Bayern, but they could prove me wrong and the title race could be really interesting.

I also have to mention how well Hertha Berlin have done, they had a great result against their rivals Union Berlin on Friday, so they too will be full of confidence, but I think Leipzig will be too strong for them.

Prediction: 3-1

Augsburg v Paderborn

Augsburg come into this one off the back of an impressive win against Schalke, and they will be wanting to get a similar result against bottom of the table Paderborn. I think Paderborn will still have some fight left in them though, and to be fair they have drawn two of their games since returning, so they are showing their spirit. I think they will also get a draw in this one.

Prediction: 1-1

Union Berlin v Mainz

I don't know if Mainz will be mentally ready after the weekend, I think they really need to step up their game and when you play behind closed doors you have to focus and motivate yourself. They will want to prove that their disappointing result against Leipzig was a blip, so they will be better, but I don't think they will have enough to win.

Prediction: 1-0

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Schalke

Fortuna Dusseldorf are in a tough spot at the moment and they are in trouble. Schalke have been disappointing since returning, with two heavy defeats, and they will want to get back on track. Schalke have got quality in their side and they now need to step up, I think both teams will be up for a tough match.

Prediction: 1-2

Hoffenheim v FC Koln

After throwing away a two goal lead the other week, the tables turned for Koln last time out when they came back from two down very late on in the game. I think Hoffenheim will be looking at their inconsistency and thinking they can definitely get a win here.

Prediction: 3-2