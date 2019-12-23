Dimitar Berbatov: Liverpool have only themselves to blame if they lose their lead

Stand outs of the season so far

Looking at the season so far, when it comes to players one that has stood out for me so far is Sadio Mane.

Mane has been unbelievable, the progress he has made, his performances in games, goals and assists, he has it all - everything is there for him and he is still just 27. He has amazing speed, stamina and balance - he can still develop and it was a fantastic achievement to come fourth in the Ballon d'Or rankings, I'm sure he is please and you can see it on the pitch. Every time he has that space to burst through the deference with the ball he does it with ease, he's having an unbelievable season.

Sheffield United are the team that are surprising everyone so far with the way they play, they stick to one system and they go all in as a team. They bully teams and they aren't afraid to play anyone. For me they are the surprise of the season and Chris Wilder is certainly on for manager of the season so far. The things he has done with that team is incredible work.

Liverpool have only themselves to blame if they lose it now

Going into the second half of the season it will be a miracle if anyone stops Liverpool, for me it won't happen and it's their year. They're so far ahead in points, in the way they play football and this season I can't see anyone catching them. If someone does catch them, then it will be the stupidest thing that will ever happen and it will only be Liverpool's fault and no one else.

It's all to play for in the Champions League

I would like Tottenham to show the same battling spirit in the Champions League like they did last year, they have a good draw coming up Salzburg, who aren't an easy team to face but at least it's not Barcelona, Man City or Liverpool, so I want to see them do well.

In the end, when it comes to picking a team who can go all the way in this year's competition, Juventus with Ronaldo flying high, Liverpool to defend the crown are great teams, but no doubt everyone will be watching how Man City do against Real Madrid. Unfortunately one of them will go home after that tie and we will be left without one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Tis the season to be jolly about football

As a footballer, Christmas means more games and if you're lucky and if your team are doing well it means more wins, more goals and more celebration. This is how it is in England, there are many games, it means more football than lunch or dinner with your family, that's for sure.

It's great for the fans to watch more football, but for the players it can be a tough time, especially with all the games, it's easy to get tired when you play so many games around this period, especially if you have no depth in your squad. You can easily get fatigued which can lead to injuries and then your mood isn't the greatest, trust me.

Memorable first Christmas in England

I remember my first Christmas in England well, it was a funny one. When I first moved over I didn't know that there was no winter break here. So, I made all my plans for the winter, I was all set to go home, have Christmas dinner, spend time with my family and then I found out there wasn't a break...I was like 'WHAT.' It was a surprise, for sure. But you get used to it, and the funny thing is, after a while, you don't want a break. I got so used to that calendar I didn't want a break, I just wanted to play, I wanted the next game and the next training, that is what football can do to you.

I really enjoyed Christmas as a player, you trained, you had a game, then another training and then in between, you have Christmas dinner. You had to find time in between games for Christmas dinner and you don't make it a big deal because you had to focus and concentrate on the games you have, New Year was the same. On the 31st you'd go to bed early because you had a game the next day. You don't have time to celebrate, but these are the things you do when you love football and you're not bothered by it, you're excited. Playing football is something special.

