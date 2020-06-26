Dimitar Berbatov: FA Cup quarter-final score predictions

Norwich v Man Utd

Norwich are in a difficult spot in the Premier League and will be hoping for a fairytale in the FA Cup, but I think United will up their performance and take this game. The FA Cup will be one focus for them, but they are only five points off fourth in the League. Chelsea still have games to play too. Prediction: 1-3

Sheff Utd v Arsenal

Sheffield were poor against Man United this week and against Newcastle the Blades were bad. They need to show something to make sure they finish the season strongly, and the FA Cup can be a good competition to get them back on track. I think Sheffield will cause a bit of a surprise here, it's been well reported how poor Arsenal have been at the back and I'm sure the Blades will look to exploit that. Prediction: 1-0

Leicester v Chelsea

I think these teams are very evenly matched. Leicester haven't got off to an amazing restart, but I think they can be as good as Chelsea in this game. Of course, Chelsea will be boosted by their win over City, but sometimes there is a hangover from games like that and I think we may just see a bit of that in this one. I can see the two teams level after 90 minutes. Prediction: 1-1

Newcastle v Man City

Both teams only really have this to play for, City are in the Champions League still but that isn't till August, so I think we may see quite a few goals in this, with both sides just enjoying pure football. City have made so many mistakes at the back, the goal against Chelsea was a shocker. It was surprising to see the mistake from Benjamin Mendy. I'm sure there will have been harsh words from Pep after the match, and I can see them wanting to put things right, but I can also see goals here. Prediction 2-4