When you don't score, and you miss a good opportunity to score, which United had with Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes' headers against Tottenham, you give a chance to the opposition to regroup and come back strongly.

The second half at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for United was especially bad, pretty much the same as th y played in their first game against Wolves.

Concentration and consistency helps you to score. This is where United need that typical centre-forward striker who is 90-95% going to score with the good chances they create.

Let's hope the service will come flying towards Rasmus Hojlund, because he is going to be there, he's tall and he will hopefully score goals.

When you don't score then you give chances to the opposition for them to regroup and come back stronger. Tottenham scored one and the belief grew and they kept pushing. To be honest, you can't take anything away from Spurs. They had a good game, especially in the second half.

It's just one game, of course, Spurs need to build on that, and United need to f***g wake up as soon as possible.

United need Hojlund fit and Rashford wide

Rashford prefers to play on the wing, going inside, cutting in and scoring and doing everything that he can do with his quick feet. Manchester United need to fill the position of a striker because Rashford probably doesn't like playing there. He and Erik ten Hag need to talk about it.

The manager might explain to him that he needs to fill the boots of striker at the moment. As much as you may not like it, you need to try your best to do it. It's probably not working out so far.

Hojlund needs to come back and be integrated into the team injury free, although they can't rush it. They'll get the ball in the box to him and leave Rashford to do what he can do, going from the wings to use the space to cut inside, cross or shoot.

I can understand why Rashford might not be happy playing out of position. As a player, you know that your strong qualities are not going to show and you're going to suffer because of that.

Casemiro's poor performances reflect United

Casemiro needs to do better, based on the standards that he has shown over several years at Real Madrid and last season at United. The standards he has set for himself are really high.

In the first couple of games, Casemiro has not played at the standards that we saw of him. I'm sure that he knows it. The team are not playing as well as everybody expected them to play and if they don't wake up, the season will be gone and it will be another wasted year.

You need to accumulate points as soon as possible so you have the confidence and belief to say 'this is our season' and challenge.

The whole team needs to improve, you always point to the star players in the team who are setting the standards and when they don't play well it's always noticeable. In the case of Casemiro, you know how good a player he is and if he's not in his best form then the team is going to suffer.

With the runs in between defenders and midfield players in the middle of the park, that's a dangerous thing to let other teams do and when you're not in the best shape it's going to be dangerous for United as the opposition will go straight to the defence.

The strikers need to sharpen up as well. The whole team need to improve. There's a slight glimpse of good play and they created a couple of chances against Spurs, but everything else needs to be better.

United should sign a midfielder

Does Ten Hag think that Casemiro is getting enough support? If not, how can he fix it? Scott McTominay hasn't played yet, he's got good quality and is young and hungry to improve and show his talent.

If you're not going to count on him, then maybe you go and look for someone to bring into the team, buy a player. Fred has left, so maybe they need another holding midfield player. But who should they sign?

If Casemiro doesn't have a good supporting player in the midfield, when United are up against more attacking and risk-taking opposition, their opponents are going to go straight at United.

Spurs and Wolves both had good chances in the middle, so United should go and look for another defensive midfield player.

Top four race looks exciting in 2023/24

Already the race for top four is looking competitive, but I don't think Manchester United should be worried. Instead, they should be excited about the challenge ahead.

You want to have more teams challenging to make it more exciting. It's not always the same teams dominating, the same big four or six. That's why the Premier League is so interesting to watch.

The other teams are upgrading and building every year to try and reach even higher positions in the table. People don't give enough credit to Brighton. The way they play football and pass the ball is an absolute joy to watch.

Aston Villa had a good game, beating Everton 4-0 on Sunday, and let's not forget Newcastle, as they can surprise people this year as well.

We need to give these clubs respect and be excited that other teams are building on their performances.

Spurs must build on win

It's always a massive result when you beat United, they're one of the biggest clubs in the world and you want to play well against them. To do it in front of a packed stadium was a great achievement for Spurs.

After the game, people were celebrating and the coach was giving a big fist pump. It was an emotional win, exactly what they needed, even though it was early in the season.

They need to build on top of this because we've seen them start the season on the right foot in the past and all of a sudden drop off. Consistency is the most important word for Spurs. If they lose the next game and play terribly, what was the point of beating United?

Promising signs from Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou has the charisma that makes the fans really like him straight away. They're going to give him lots of support. He won trophies at Celtic and everybody is hoping that he will bring that winning mentality to north London so that Spurs can win a trophy.

Under the Australian, there is a good chance of seeing that attacking, chance-taking team that Spurs fans want to see. Every time there was a long ball, a corner or just putting the ball in the united box, going forward with intent, the fans were really excited and clapped. Their team was showing their intent to attack and attack.

It got everybody in the stadium excited and when the players feel that - and believe me, you feel it - you sense that the fans want you to attack and score goals, and they give you courage when going forward.

Perfect start for Harry Kane at Bayern Munich

I'm so happy for Kane, everybody that likes him as a player will be happy for him. He scored a Bundesliga debut goal but I would have been happy with Kane just for his assist against Werder Bremen, because that assist was special.

It was really smart play, exactly the quality that Bayern can expect from Harry Kane.

He's a number nine who has evolved. Dropping back, he knows if the ball comes to him where to play it if someone runs behind him. Bayern Munich will benefit from how Kane sees the game. When they create chances for him, the England captain is going to score.

It's a fantastic start for Kane. If he stays injury free then he's going to win trophies and that will make him happy.

Kane can inspire Bundesliga players

Every striker in the Bundesliga needs to up their game to compete with Kane in the Golden Boot race. That's a good thing because as player you want to challenge yourself.

Strikers will want to compete with Kane and score goals to get the spotlight on them so that everyone isn't talking about Kane all the time.

Harry Kane has the benefit that he's playing for Bayern Munich and has good players around him. He deserves it and has earned it, and every other Bundesliga striker needs to up their game.

Havertz can start new chapter at Arsenal

At Chelsea, I'm pretty sure Kai Havertz didn't ask to play number nine and the manager put him there. It didn't work out, but he still scored some important goals, imcluding the winner in the Champions League final in 2021, which is a great achievement.

The German has goals and assists in him, he floats around the pitch and is always scanning and looking for the best positions to take the ball and pass.

I really like him as a player, not just because he started at Bayern Leverkusen, but because he is a talent. He's not the first or the last player who is not going to succeed at Chelsea, but let's now hope that he has a new chapter in his career at Arsenal.

I would like to see Havertz create even more opportunities for his teammates, reading the game even better and picking up chances to score. He reminds me of myself with that flair, moving around the pitch and taking the ball, little touches and passing it on. I like him and I wish him the best at Arsenal.

