Dimitar Berbatov Exclusive: I'm expecting goals from Ronaldo and can't wait for Saturday

Playing from the start or coming on from the bench it is going to be a special moment for Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday, he is going to be really excited and motivated because he is coming home.

He doesn't like to let people down and he will want to perform in his first game back, as well as throughout the season. It's going to be emotional for everybody involved, the fans and everybody who loves him are going to watch to see how he gets on.

Not many people were expecting to see him back at Old Trafford again, but it's happening. Here we go.

He will be desperate to score goals, not just on Saturday but throughout the season. Let's not forget, he has matured, he's 36 now and the team always comes first. Even if he doesn't score he will be a massive help to the team, because at the end of the day what matters most is the three points, he will know that.

Raising the bar

He will be lifting the bar for everybody at Manchester United, especially for the manager. Solskjaer will have a good chat with him to see where he will go in the team, there is a hierarchy in teams and when a legend like Ronaldo comes in you have to ask his opinion on things and speak honestly and openly together about what he thinks about the games.

The manager will also have to make sure he is training the proper way too, when you're 36 you need to train differently to when you're 26.

Young players will want to learn from him and raise their game, they will be asking for advice and looking to copy how he takes care of himself. All the experienced players will have a great bond with him and will want to push their own performance because they will want to get close to his level of professionalism.

I'm expecting goals from him, I think he will be played as a centre forward and we know how powerful he is, he can still move well, score great goals with his head and as long as he has that supply around him from the younger players who can sprint and create the chances for him then he will be a goal threat.

It doesn't matter where he is, he is a serious threat and that is why he has continued to break records wherever he has been.

Can't wait for Saturday and to see what he can do

It's going to be unbelievable on Saturday, all the people around the world will be tuned into Old Trafford to see how he does on his second United debut.

I can't wait for Saturday, my heart is racing to see him back in a red shirt and to see if he is going to pull something special off on his first day back at work.

At the end of the day, the most important thing is the club and he can be that guy who steps up when things aren't going too well or it's a bit of a boring game, he can bring in his magic and take the three points.

For me seeing my old teammate still playing and going back to United, it's a little weird, I'm four years older than him. It's good to see the longevity of a player like this, I had players that I played with that are 33 and they stopped playing long before me. So, it's good to see someone who puts so much hard work into taking care of themselves reap the rewards, it's amazing to see what that can do, it expands your football life.

