Dimitar Berbatov Exclusive: Aguero is one of the best Premier League players of all time

For me Sergio Aguero is in the top five Premier League players of all time, he is one of the best strikers we have ever seen in Europe and I think he has been underrated, he has never really got the credit he has deserved.

His goals ratio, what he has done for Manchester City, how he plays and scores goals is unbelievable. He is greatly respected between football players for the way he handles himself. It's a sad moment for City fans but at some point in life all things have to come to an end. A new journey for him awaits.

He's a number nine, but at the same time he is more than that and he just knows where the goal is. He's great at finding spaces, picking up the ball and he can bully defenders.

What also impresses me is, not only is he lethal in the area but he can find the net from outside the area too.

I think every footballer respects him for the way he plays and for a neutral he's great to watch, he's so relaxed on the ball and he knows exactly what he wants to do.

His brilliance denied me a title

Unfortunately for me, and everyone connected to Manchester United he stopped us from winning the title in 2012. I was there at the side of the pitch and we were all waiting for the City game to finish, we felt like Champions again, then all of a sudden we heard that Aguero had scored and we went off to the dressing room. I remember feeling angry, sad and frustrated because we didn't do enough to win it. I remember all of us were just staring into space wondering what if...

I recall getting onto the bus after that game to go home and that was the first time we all saw the goal. At the time it was a terrible feeling but it's one of those moments that can only happen in English football, to score two goals in injury time to win the title was a disaster for us but it was like a fairytale and a miracle for City and the Premier League.

It was painful to have the title taken from us. As a fan when I watch football now, I want to see moments like that because it's entertaining, but back then it was the worst feeling ever. Although I felt disappointed, angry and sad at that moment, I can't hate Aguero for scoring that goal, I just have to congratulate him because he is that good of a player to do something like that. It was a bad moment for us but it was a great moment for him.

I'd welcome him at Old Trafford

There's a lot of speculation about where he will go at the end of the season, I would absolutely take him at Manchester United. Despite his connection to City and everything he has done there he is a player you can not hate.

It's painful for City but if they are letting him go then they are deciding that he has past his peak and they will have someone to replace him. He's still only 32, I left United at 31 and Rooney left at 31 but it's a different time now and a player like Aguero can still do a lot of damage for a club.

He knows how to save his strength, he knows how and when to attack and when to wait for the right moment, look at how Cavani and Ibrahimovic are performing, they are still making a big impact.

I think Aguero would be a good addition to United but I can't see it happening because of his loyalty to City.

He is still capable of scoring goals and causing damage, but there maybe other younger strikers out there worth chasing ahead of him.

Tevez made the switch

I think Aguero would feel strange going to United, but I was there when his countryman Carlos Tevez left us to join City. It was a surprise for me and everyone else at the club to see Carlos go to City, maybe it was for some kind of statement to United, you could say revenge. These days it's not too unusual to see players move to their rival clubs, it's business at the end of the day and for Aguero it's his choice where he goes next, he doesn't have anything to prove to anyone.

Lingard may be best staying at West Ham

Jess Lingard is on loan at West Ham at the moment and I'm unsure of what the end of the season will bring. It's complicated with him, I wouldn't be surprised if United gave him a chance again during the pre-season, to see if he can fit into the system and prove himself or he may want to stay at West Ham because he is doing well there, you can tell he is happy and for a player you don't want to lose that momentum and confidence.

Honestly, if he doesn't have a place at Untied then I would prefer him to stay at West Ham because he is back in form and it's been a great turn around for him, that move to West Ham is the best thing that could have happened to him, he needed that chance to shine and prove that he is good enough and he has been rewarded with his chance for the national team.

The strange thing now is if he will still find it difficult to get back into that United midfield, good players don't always fit into great teams.

He will be pleased with his performances for England and Gareth Southgate has a lot of talented players to pick from, every manager would love to have that luxury problem. I can imagine that Lingard will be happy and will be hopeful of a place in the squad for the Euros, but he needs to keep up his performances in the last games of the season.

Joe Rodon is a great player for the future

As a footballer you always want to send a message to your manager, every opportunity you get you want to say "look at me, I'm here, I play, I train, I sacrifice everything for the team." In top squads there's always lots of competition and every player is always trying to get the attention of the manager.

For Joe Rodon, he is only 23 and he has got a lot ahead of him. Young players can sometimes make tactical mistakes in matches because of their lack of experience but in him Spurs have a great player for the future and he certainly sent a clear message to Jose Mourinho with his performances for Wales.

Race for the Premier League golden boot is heating up

Looking at the race for the golden boot, I am so surprised and happy to see Bruno Fernandes up there in the mix on 16 goals, and for a midfielder to be up there it goes to show how good a player he is. It's also good to see Patrick Bamford up there with 14 goals, it's a great statement of his quality.

In the end though, and if he can stay fit, Harry Kane is the man to beat and I expect him to add the golden boot to his trophy cabinet. We've only got eight or nine games left and realistically, two or three more goals could do it.

I don't see Kane or Mo Salah not scoring in their remaining matches, these two are goal machines and in the past few years they have always been up there competing for the golden boot. I think Bamford can pressure them as well, he's had a great season and I love an underdog story, so I'm routing for him too.