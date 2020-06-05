Dimitar Berbatov: Bundesliga score predictions for this weekend

Last time out was a good weekend, I got a hat-trick of correct scores so hopefully there will be more of the same this weekend.

Monchengladbach are looking good, they are fourth and they will want to push all the way to the end of the season to get as high as possible in the table. I think this one will be a tough game for them, but I think they will have just enough to overcome Freiburg. Prediction: 0-1

Frankfurt come into this game off the back of a convincing win midweek, they needed that result and they have picked up their form recently, but Mainz are still fighting at the wrong end of the table, so I think this one will be a draw. Prediction: 2-2

Dussledorf have a chance to go ahead of Mainz and importantly take a big step to getting out of trouble, so they have it all to play for. Hoffenheim have done well since returning but I think Dussledorf will want the points more so I am going for them on this one. Prediction: 2-1

Oh my god, this is a massive game for Leverkusen. The race for the top four is so tight and my former team are tied on points with Monchengladbach so they really need to get every point they can. Bayern are seven points clear and they have shown how they are just too good. It is tough for me to say it, but I think Bayern will get away with a win here. Prediction: 2-3

Leipzig are looking good, and I was impressed by Timo Werner last time out and the goalkeeper who provided a great assist. There has been a lot of speculation about Werner's future again this week and I read that his coach wants him to stay. I hope he is just focusing on his game and doing the best he can with Leipzig. I think the game should be quite straightforward for them. Prediction: 3-0

Dortmund need to win, they need to be careful not to drop any points and slip down the table, it's easy to do when you take your focus off the games. It was a great performance from Jadon Sancho last time out and he is really living up to all the hype surrounding him. Hertha Berlin have been a surprise package since the return for me, but I think Dortmund will have too much for them. Prediction: 3-1

It was a disappointing result for Werder Bremen during the week and they will be wanting to put right their wrongs. They need the points so I think they will be really up for this one. Prediction: 1-0

Schalke are in trouble and David Wagner is under a lot of pressure. They really need to get a win and get out of their bad form. Union Berlin aren't having a great time either, so I can see this being a tense and tight match. I can see Schalke getting what they need, even if it isn't pretty the win is the most important thing. Prediction: 1-0

This is an interesting match, Augsburg can go level on points with Koln, and on the other hand Koln can open up a bigger gap, so despite both teams not really playing for much this will be a good test. Both teams could still get into trouble so they won't want to lose this match either. Prediction: 1-1