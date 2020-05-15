Dimitar Berbatov: Bundesliga score predictions for every match this weekend

For every team the first game back is going to be strange. They won't have trained much before this. I am really curious to see the speed of the games and how the players move. All football players are humans with two arms and legs but we have never been in a situation like this before, so it is all about how you put it into your head and how you adapt and take advantage of this moment.

Other leagues and teams around the world will be watching how the German sides and players approach everything this weekend.

Saturday

I think Wolfsburg will be a bit more up for this one, they are fighting to get up the table and to get a European spot. Augsberg are looking pretty safe as well.

Prediction: 0-1

Dortmund still have a lot to play for, but let's not forget that Schalke are a good side in sixth. If Wolfsburg win and Schalke lose then Wolfsburg will overtake them in the table, so this is also a big match for them. For Dortmund this is a massive game for them as they are still chasing the title, and with this strange situation Bayern Munich could slip up, so they will want to be on their heels. I think Dortmund have got some great players and I think they will have too much for Schalke.

Prediction: 2-0

A lot has been made about the challenge at the top of the Bundesliga, but these two teams know all about the other end and they are both in a difficult spot. They will not want to let anything slip and I can see this one being a tight game. I think this one will be a draw.

Prediction 0-0

Hoffenheim can push for a spot in Europe so their players will want to come back strong, it is a strange situation and it is hard to know how they will be preparing after such a long time off. I think this will also be a cagey game and I can see it being a draw.

Prediction: 1-1

I really enjoy watching Leipzig play, they are a team that are playing great football and they have done really well in the Champions League, but even though they are third I think at times that has hampered them this season in the Bundesliga.

Now, though, Leipzig are only focusing on the league. They are fighting for the title and honestly, I think they have a real chance to be crowned champions if Dortmund and Bayern Munich slip up.

Prediction: 2-0

Monchengladbach have had a good season and they are on top form, they will want to keep their place in the top four and Frankfurt are looking steady and not really pushing for much. I can't see this one being much of a surprise but I'm going for Monchengladbach.

Prediction: 1-2

Sunday

Mainz should be OK, but you can never be too sure and they are only four points clear of danger, so I think they are going to travel to Cologne wanting to get a result so that they can get the safety secured sooner rather than later, especially in the current situation. The last thing you want is to be fighting for survival. I can see them getting a draw here.

Prediction: 1-1

I am normally one for the surprise results, but Bayern Munich are Bayern Munich and their form before lockdown was incredible. With this situation, it is going to be about how you cope with it and how you prepare to get the best out of it, Bayern will want to get it done and dusted so I think they will be very difficult to stop. Prediction 0-3.

Monday

Werder Bremen are in a very difficult situation both on and off the pitch. I don't remember ever seeing them as bad as this. Of course, for reasons we all know I am going to go with my boys Leverkusen in this one. Hopefully, they will be prepared mentally and physically for the return. If some of the other teams in the table sleep then they can really take advantage. I think they will see off a struggling Werder Bremen on Monday.

Prediction: 0-2