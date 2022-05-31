</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: <header class="entry_header">
<h1 class="entry_header__title">Dimitar Berbatov: Find out who's getting a VAR-batov boost</h1>
<ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max-liu/">Max Liu</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2022-05-31">31 May 2022</time></li>
<li>3:00 min read</li>
</ul> out Betfair punt...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/dimitar-berbatov-betfair-ambassador-stuns-fans-with-var-batov-launch-090921-204.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/dimitar-berbatov-betfair-ambassador-stuns-fans-with-var-batov-launch-090921-204.html", "datePublished": "2022-05-31T10:18:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-05-31T11:10:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/VAR-Batov.320x213.jpg", "articleBody": "Betfair Ambassador Dimitar Berbatov listens to fans' hard luck stories for weekly feature that sees him rule on football injustices and help out Betfair punters... Berba signs off for the season by putting right more wrongs to leave punters smiling. VAR-Batov intervenes as bettors share unluckiest bets of the season We asked bettors to share their unluckiest losing bets of the 2021/22 season, to see if there were any Dimitar Berbatov thought we should pay out. It turned out there were four where Berba wanted to use VAR-Batov to give punters something to celebrate. First up, an eight-fold Bet Builder on Liverpool v Manchester United at Anfield in April when the Reds ran riot to win 4-0. The punter was left feeling more disappointed than the travelling United fans after his Bet Builder fell short on one leg. Having backed 11.5 corners, the ball was put out for the 12th corner of the match only for the ref to blow full-time before it could be taken. That meant the corner count stayed at 11, taking down the entire Bet Builder. Fortunately, VAR-Batov intervened and Betfair have paid out. #varbatov last kick of the game was put out as a corner but the ref didn't award it and blew full time pic.twitter.com/ABB0uFibzY&mdash; mark (@Raewkrow) May 26, 2022 That wasn't the only hard luck story involving Manchester United. Next up was the punter who had two final day of the Premier League season 10-folds fall apart thanks to the Red Devils and Crystal Palace failing to produce more than one goal at Selhurst Park. Similarly, there was the punter who had both teams to score in that match. It ended 1-0 to Palace, meaning said seven-fold failed, after the other six legs of the acca had come in. Now, we'd like to think that had Berba been playing for United that day the Palace net would have bulged, so maybe that's why our man decided to get involved. Red Devils legend Berba used VAR-Batov to rule that all three bets should be paid out, so that's what we've done, sending three bettors into the summer break with a spring in their step. Yellow error and case of mistake identity means Berba intervenes again On 21 February, VAR-Batov again came to the rescue of punters who were in danger of missing out due to no fault of their own. First, our ambassador spoke to Betfair on behalf of a bettor who was set to be denied a winning bookings acca, due to a mix up from Reading FC's official Twitter account. Imagine double checking a club&#39;s Twitter account to confirm your yellow card Bet Builder landed Then realising they made a mistake. Oh and its on your birthday week! But don&#39;t worry @danw19x - Berba felt your pain. So we&#39;ve paid out your acca as a WINNER!#VARBATOV https://t.co/DY6pCWicos pic.twitter.com/lHNelSozyp&mdash; Betfair (@Betfair) February 21, 2022 The second incident that needed our man's intervention involved a case of mistaken identity. A bettor had an eight-fold acca and, with seven winners in the bag, missed out when the commentator incorrectly attributed Max Kilman's shot on target to team-mate Raul Jimenez in Wolves' win over Leicester. But thanks to VAR-Batov's intervention the punter collected winnings of over £700. A case of mistaken identity in today&#39;s second #VARBATOV winner! The commentator thought Jimenez had a shot on target, but it was Kilman However we&#39;re paying @peekeekay&#39;s Bet Builder as a WINNER! Over £700 heading Paul&#39;s way - after a message from the man himself https://t.co/yxsl6Ru9YP pic.twitter.com/eWIXD7hmim&mdash; Betfair (@Betfair) February 21, 2022 'Handball?!' United Cup backers refunded On February 8, VAR-Batov ruled that Manchester United's exit from the FA Cup was unjust and as a result Betfair have refunded all single bets on Ralf Rangnick's side to win the competition. The night will be remembered for Middlesbrough players' heroics in the shootout, as well as Cristiano Ronaldo dragging a penalty wide and Bruno Fernandes missing an open goal. But none of that would have mattered had Boro's second-half equaliser been ruled out after Duncan Watmore clearly handled in the build-up. Berbatov was in no doubt that the referee made a mistake and said: "Middlesbrough's goal was handball, I didn't think it should have stood, not because I used to play for United but because the ball would have clearly gone in a different direction and the handball prevented that. "I find that unfair, but I have had a word with Betfair, and they are refunding people who bet on United to win the FA Cup." We VOIDED all Sportsbook singles on Man Utd to win the FA Cup"It was a handball and it shouldn't have counted. And that's unfair"#VARbatov has had his say &amp; spoken to the traders.Check your account now! pic.twitter.com/49nH8bYfpG -- Betfair (@Betfair) February 8, 2022 Berbatov also stepped in on behalf of a punter who's six-fold FA Cup draw bet was let down by one leg. The Betfair Ambassador felt Swansea were unlucky not to get a point in their game against Luton, given an impressive performance. He decided the punter's bet should be a winner and Betfair duly obliged, delivering total winnings of £4,419.36 Full Six-fold accumulator with £5 stake: Colchester v Rochdale - draw - WIN AFC Wimbledon v Cheltenham - draw - WIN St Mirren v Motherwell - draw - WIN Millwall v Preston - draw - WIN Hibernian v Hearts - draw - WIN Swansea v Luton - Draw - Loss - But VAR-Batov rules the bet is a WIN and the punter lands their six-fold. It's only fair... On January 24, VAR-Batov ruled that Harry Kane's disallowed goal against Chelsea should have stood so Betfair paid out all customers who'd backed the Tottenham frontman to score first or anytime. #VARBatov Should Harry Kane's goal vs Chelsea have been disallowed?Dimitar Berbatov doesn't think so! We're paying out on all Harry Kane to score first AND anytime singles!"He was too theatrical and that goal should be allowed!"#THFC pic.twitter.com/1H1RteMiDM -- Betfair (@Betfair) January 24, 2022 Despite his name, VAR-Batov isn't only looking for unfair moments from officials - and he ruled that one punter was extremely unlucky not to win an over 1.5 first half goals fourfold after a horror miss from Raheem Sterling. Not to worry @its__lew, Dimitar has a message for you...He's spoken to the traders and they've paid out your acca!#VARBatov pic.twitter.com/BdidH89p3l -- Betfair (@Betfair) January 24, 2022 Many happy returns Earlier in the month, we paid birthday boy Craig Coxall on his losing eight-fold after he was let down on winning nearly £1,200 by Sunderland who were beaten thanks to former player Chris Maguire's hat-trick... @Betfair Sunderland getting done by a hat trick by a player not deemed good enough for them last summer. My birthday aswell! Cheers for ruining it Sunderland #VARbatov pic.twitter.com/Bla5uptoeQ -- Pock#1 (@craigcoxall1) January 11, 2022 An 8-fold acca let down by a shock lossWith a former striker bagging a hat-trickAnd it's your birthday!Unfair? #VARBatov thinks so &amp; he's decided to pay out @craigcoxall1's bet!Hopefully £1,192 is a nice belated birthday present! -- Betfair (@Betfair) January 18, 2022 How does VAR-Batov work? Betfair Ambassador Berbatov judges football injustices in a weekly feature for Betfair and, to launch the series, he dropped in virtually on three supporters who told him all about their unfair football moments. "I will speak the truth" Speaking about surprising the fans, Betfair Ambassador Berbatov said: "Football can be very cruel to players and especially fans. You can have a great game and deserve to be winning but then in the 95th minute a decision could go against you and 'bam', you lose the match and you are heartbroken. It used to take me a long time to get over these moments. "I enjoyed speaking to the three fans and hearing about their unfair moments. Their stories were sad, unfortunate but also funny. I was listening to them and I couldn't believe that these things actually happened, they were so unlucky. I'm sure we all have a story like one of theirs and it's good to laugh about it." "I'm looking forward to my new role as VAR-Batov and I am going to be a fair judge. I will always speak the truth and call out the injustices that I see, after all, it's only fair." Meeting Berba almost makes up for missing goal United fan Dan, 35, was over the moon at meeting one of his heroes: "When Berbatov came on I couldn't believe it, it was amazing to spend time with such a great United player and talk about football and things at the club. "Back in 1999 when United won the treble I was watching the final at home with my family. Sixty minutes in I needed the toilet, I knew United would score because they always scored late. When Teddy Sheringham scored the equaliser I jumped up and went crazy, then I ran upstairs to the toilet, washed my hands and as I came out I heard screaming from the living room, I missed United's winning goal. "The commentators said: 'You'll always remember where you were when this goal was scored.' Well, I was in the toilet, I'd missed it all." A magician and a Spurs legend Richard, 41-year-old Spurs, couldn't believe it when he was greeted on the call by one of his favourite former players: "It was bonkers, he's a Spurs legend and I was blown away to see him on the call. As soon as I heard his voice I thought: 'Oh my God, it's Berba!' He's up there as one of Spurs' greatest ever players, he was a magician and I've been watching the club since 1987 and I haven't seen many players better than him. "It was interesting to hear his views, everyone has their opinion on Spurs at the minute, but speaking to someone who's been in football, at the club and in similar situations, you really get that human aspect of everything." Arsenal fan Adil, 40, was shocked when he saw Dimitar: "When I was telling my story of my unfair moment it was a brilliant surprise to meet a Premier League great. When he first came on the screen and turned his chair around I thought he was a James Bond villain. I couldn't believe it when I saw it was Berbatov... Even though he's a Spurs legend, it was great to speak to him about Arsenal and hear his views." If your bet is affected by an injustice, tweet us @Betfair using #VARbatov and he could be talking to the traders. You could get a pay out, money back or a free bet. <div class="entry_img">
<img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/VAR-Batov.728x485.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/VAR-Batov.450x300.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/VAR-Batov.600x400.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/VAR-Batov.728x485.jpg 728w" alt="Betfair Ambassador Dimitar Berbatov">
<figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Dimitar 'VAR-Batov' rules on football injustices every week</figcaption>
</div>
<p class="entry_body__intro">Betfair Ambassador Dimitar Berbatov listens to fans' hard luck stories for weekly feature that sees him rule on football injustices and help out Betfair punters...</p>
<div class="entry_body__quote">
<blockquote><p>"If your bet is affected by an injustice, tweet us @Betfair using #VARbatov and he could be talking to the traders. You could get a pay out, money back or a free bet."</p></blockquote>
</div> You could get a pay out, money back or a free bet."</p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p>Berba signs off for the season by putting right more wrongs to leave punters smiling.<p><strong><h2>VAR-Batov intervenes as bettors share unluckiest bets of the season</h2></strong></p><p>We asked bettors to share their unluckiest losing bets of the 2021/22 season, to see if there were any <strong>Dimitar Berbatov</strong> thought we should pay out. It turned out there were four where Berba wanted to use VAR-Batov to give punters something to celebrate. </p><p>First up, an <strong>eight-fold Bet Builder on Liverpool v Manchester United</strong> at Anfield in April when the Reds ran riot to win 4-0. The punter was left feeling more disappointed than the travelling United fans after his Bet Builder fell short on one leg. </p><p>Having backed 11.5 corners, the ball was put out for the 12th corner of the match only for the ref to blow full-time before it could be taken. That meant the corner count stayed at 11, taking down the entire Bet Builder. Fortunately, <strong>VAR-Batov intervened and Betfair have paid out</strong>.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/varbatov?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#varbatov</a> last kick of the game was put out as a corner but the ref didn't award it and blew full time <a href="https://t.co/ABB0uFibzY">pic.twitter.com/ABB0uFibzY</a></p>? mark (@Raewkrow) <a href="https://twitter.com/Raewkrow/status/1529966584642560009?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 26, 2022</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>That wasn't the only hard luck story involving Manchester United. Next up was the punter who had <strong>two final day of the Premier League season 10-folds</strong> fall apart thanks to the Red Devils and Crystal Palace failing to produce more than one goal at Selhurst Park. </p><p>Similarly, there was the punter who had <strong>both teams to score</strong> in that match. It ended 1-0 to Palace, meaning said seven-fold failed, after the other six legs of the acca had come in. Now, we'd like to think that had Berba been playing for United that day the Palace net would have bulged, so maybe that's why our man decided to get involved.</p><p>Red Devils legend <strong>Berba used VAR-Batov to rule that all three bets should be paid out</strong>, so that's what we've done, sending three bettors into the summer break with a spring in their step. </p><p><strong><h2>Yellow error and case of mistake identity means Berba intervenes again</h2></strong></p><p>On 21 February, VAR-Batov again came to the rescue of punters who were in danger of missing out due to no fault of their own. </p><p>First, our ambassador spoke to Betfair on behalf of a bettor who was set to be denied a winning bookings acca, due to a mix up from Reading FC's official Twitter account. </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"> Imagine double checking a club's Twitter account to confirm your yellow card Bet Builder landed<br><br> Then realising they made a mistake. Oh and its on your birthday week!<br><br> But don't worry <a href="https://twitter.com/danw19x?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@danw19x</a> - Berba felt your pain. So we've paid out your acca as a WINNER!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VARBATOV?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VARBATOV</a> <a href="https://t.co/DY6pCWicos">https://t.co/DY6pCWicos</a> <a href="https://t.co/lHNelSozyp">pic.twitter.com/lHNelSozyp</a></p>? Betfair (@Betfair) <a href="https://twitter.com/Betfair/status/1495805867484196871?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 21, 2022</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>The second incident that needed our man's intervention involved a case of mistaken identity. </p><p>A bettor had an <strong>eight-fold acca</strong> and, with seven winners in the bag, missed out when the commentator incorrectly attributed Max Kilman's shot on target to team-mate Raul Jimenez in Wolves' win over Leicester.</p><p>But thanks to VAR-Batov's intervention the punter collected <strong>winnings of over £700</strong>. </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"> A case of mistaken identity in today's second <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VARBATOV?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VARBATOV</a> winner!<br><br> The commentator thought Jimenez had a shot on target, but it was Kilman<br><br> However we're paying <a href="https://twitter.com/peekeekay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peekeekay</a>'s Bet Builder as a WINNER!<br><br> Over £700 heading Paul's way - after a message from the man himself <a href="https://t.co/yxsl6Ru9YP">https://t.co/yxsl6Ru9YP</a> <a href="https://t.co/eWIXD7hmim">pic.twitter.com/eWIXD7hmim</a></p>? Betfair (@Betfair) <a href="https://twitter.com/Betfair/status/1495811639416864779?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 21, 2022</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><h2>'Handball?!' United Cup backers refunded</h2><p>On February 8, VAR-Batov ruled that Manchester United's exit from the FA Cup was unjust and as a result <strong>Betfair have refunded all single bets</strong> on Ralf Rangnick's side to win the competition.</p><p>The night will be remembered for Middlesbrough players' heroics in the shootout, as well as Cristiano Ronaldo dragging a penalty wide and Bruno Fernandes missing an open goal.</p><p>But none of that would have mattered had Boro's second-half equaliser been ruled out after <strong>Duncan Watmore clearly handled</strong> in the build-up.</p><p>Berbatov was in no doubt that the referee made a mistake and said:</p><blockquote> <p>"Middlesbrough's goal was handball, I didn't think it should have stood, not because I used to play for United but because the ball would have clearly gone in a different direction and the handball prevented that.</p> </blockquote><p>"I find that unfair, but I have had a word with Betfair, and they are refunding people who bet on United to win the FA Cup."</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">We VOIDED all Sportsbook singles on Man Utd to win the FA Cup<br><br>"It was a handball and it shouldn't have counted. And that's unfair"<br><br><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VARbatov?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VARbatov</a> has had his say & spoken to the traders.<br><br>Check your account now! <a href="https://t.co/49nH8bYfpG">pic.twitter.com/49nH8bYfpG</a></p> -- Betfair (@Betfair) <a href="https://twitter.com/Betfair/status/1491049426592223237?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 8, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Berbatov also stepped in on behalf of a punter who's six-fold FA Cup draw bet was let down by one leg.</p><p>The Betfair Ambassador felt Swansea were unlucky not to get a point in their game against Luton, given an impressive performance.</p><p>He decided the punter's bet should be a winner and Betfair duly obliged, delivering total winnings of £4,419.36</p><p>Full Six-fold accumulator with £5 stake:</p><p>Colchester v Rochdale - draw - WIN</p><p>AFC Wimbledon v Cheltenham - draw - WIN</p><p>St Mirren v Motherwell - draw - WIN</p><p>Millwall v Preston - draw - WIN</p><p>Hibernian v Hearts - draw - WIN</p><p>Swansea v Luton - Draw - Loss - But VAR-Batov rules the bet is a WIN and the punter lands their six-fold.</p><h2>It's only fair...</h2><p>On January 24, VAR-Batov ruled that Harry Kane's disallowed goal against Chelsea should have stood so Betfair paid out all customers who'd backed the Tottenham frontman to score first or anytime.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VARBatov?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VARBatov</a> <br><br>Should Harry Kane's goal vs Chelsea have been disallowed?<br><br>Dimitar Berbatov doesn't think so! We're paying out on all Harry Kane to score first AND anytime singles!<br><br>"He was too theatrical and that goal should be allowed!"<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/THFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#THFC</a> <a href="https://t.co/1H1RteMiDM">pic.twitter.com/1H1RteMiDM</a></p> -- Betfair (@Betfair) <a href="https://twitter.com/Betfair/status/1485674006695059467?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 24, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Despite his name, VAR-Batov isn't only looking for unfair moments from officials - and he ruled that one punter was extremely unlucky not to win an over 1.5 first half goals fourfold after a horror miss from <strong>Raheem Sterling</strong>.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Not to worry <a href="https://twitter.com/its__lew?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@its__lew</a>, Dimitar has a message for you...<br><br>He's spoken to the traders and they've paid out your acca!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VARBatov?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VARBatov</a> <a href="https://t.co/BdidH89p3l">pic.twitter.com/BdidH89p3l</a></p> -- Betfair (@Betfair) <a href="https://twitter.com/Betfair/status/1485674697379491842?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 24, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><h2>Many happy returns</h2><p>Earlier in the month, we paid birthday boy Craig Coxall on his losing eight-fold after he was let down on winning nearly £1,200 by Sunderland who were beaten thanks to former player Chris Maguire's hat-trick...</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/Betfair?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Betfair</a> Sunderland getting done by a hat trick by a player not deemed good enough for them last summer. My birthday aswell! Cheers for ruining it Sunderland <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VARbatov?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VARbatov</a> <a href="https://t.co/Bla5uptoeQ">pic.twitter.com/Bla5uptoeQ</a></p> -- Pock#1 (@craigcoxall1) <a href="https://twitter.com/craigcoxall1/status/1481029638315036676?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 11, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">An 8-fold acca let down by a shock loss<br><br>With a former striker bagging a hat-trick<br><br>And it's your birthday!<br><br>Unfair? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VARBatov?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VARBatov</a> thinks so & he's decided to pay out <a href="https://twitter.com/craigcoxall1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@craigcoxall1</a>'s bet!<br><br>Hopefully £1,192 is a nice belated birthday present!</p> -- Betfair (@Betfair) <a href="https://twitter.com/Betfair/status/1483482014258970629?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 18, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><h2>How does VAR-Batov work?</h2><p>Betfair Ambassador Berbatov <strong>judges football injustices</strong> in a weekly feature for Betfair and, to launch the series, he dropped in virtually on three supporters who told him all about their unfair football moments.</p><p> <iframe style="position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%;" src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/600797610?badge=0&autopause=0&player_id=0&app_id=58479&h=2c12c7f3ad" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; fullscreen; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" title="Dimitar Berbatov gives fans the surprise of their lives">

"I will speak the truth"

Speaking about surprising the fans, Betfair Ambassador Berbatov said:

"Football can be very cruel to players and especially fans. You can have a great game and deserve to be winning but then in the 95th minute a decision could go against you and 'bam', you lose the match and you are heartbroken. It used to take me a long time to get over these moments.

"I enjoyed speaking to the three fans and hearing about their unfair moments. Their stories were sad, unfortunate but also funny. I was listening to them and I couldn't believe that these things actually happened, they were so unlucky. I'm sure we all have a story like one of theirs and it's good to laugh about it."

"I'm looking forward to my new role as VAR-Batov and I am going to be a fair judge. I will always speak the truth and call out the injustices that I see, after all, it's only fair."

Meeting Berba almost makes up for missing goal

United fan Dan, 35, was over the moon at meeting one of his heroes:

"When Berbatov came on I couldn't believe it, it was amazing to spend time with such a great United player and talk about football and things at the club.

"Back in 1999 when United won the treble I was watching the final at home with my family. Sixty minutes in I needed the toilet, I knew United would score because they always scored late. When Teddy Sheringham scored the equaliser I jumped up and went crazy, then I ran upstairs to the toilet, washed my hands and as I came out I heard screaming from the living room, I missed United's winning goal.

"The commentators said: 'You'll always remember where you were when this goal was scored.' Well, I was in the toilet, I'd missed it all."

A magician and a Spurs legend

Richard, 41-year-old Spurs, couldn't believe it when he was greeted on the call by one of his favourite former players:

"It was bonkers, he's a Spurs legend and I was blown away to see him on the call. As soon as I heard his voice I thought: 'Oh my God, it's Berba!' He's up there as one of Spurs' greatest ever players, he was a magician and I've been watching the club since 1987 and I haven't seen many players better than him.

"It was interesting to hear his views, everyone has their opinion on Spurs at the minute, but speaking to someone who's been in football, at the club and in similar situations, you really get that human aspect of everything."

Arsenal fan Adil, 40, was shocked when he saw Dimitar:

"When I was telling my story of my unfair moment it was a brilliant surprise to meet a Premier League great. When he first came on the screen and turned his chair around I thought he was a James Bond villain. I couldn't believe it when I saw it was Berbatov... Even though he's a Spurs legend, it was great to speak to him about Arsenal and hear his views."

If your bet is affected by an injustice, tweet us @Betfair using #VARbatov and he could be talking to the traders.





You could get a pay out, money back or a free bet. Any game, any league, if your bet suffers, let us know

.

