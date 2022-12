France to book their place in Sunday's showpiece

Bet 1: Back France 11/20 - KO 19:00 GMT

The reigning World Champions are just one win away from a final showdown with Argentina, and despite Morocco's magical run so far, I fully expect the French to get the job done inside of 90 minutes.

Didier Deschamps' side were perhaps a shade lucky to get past England in the quarters, but the Three Lions are one of the best teams in the world, which the Moroccans are not.

There is no denying that the Africans have improved greatly under Walid Regragui, but they were pushed their luck against Spain, and Portugal were poor last time.

Into the Portuguese League Cup now, as two second tier sides face each other in Group E.

Only Nacional have any chance of qualifying from the group stage, and they are doing better in the Segunda Liga than their opponents.

Despite their struggles, the hosts have found the net in six of their last eight games - and they didn't win any of them.

Bet 3: Back Portimonense @ 11/10 - KO 20:45 GMT

The other two teams in this group are both top flight Portuguese clubs, and while Gil Vicente are in pole position in this group with four points, I can see them getting beaten here.

The selection need to win to have a chance of qualifying, but they would need to better CD Nacional Funchal's winning margin if they win too.

They can only concentrate on what they can control though, and with the visitors having won just one of their last seven matches in all competitions, and the fact that they are 10 points better off in the league, I have to make the hosts the pick.