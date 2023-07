You can read in detail about this offer here but in a nutshell, it means that if your selection is winning at the 90 minute mark, any goals that go against you in injury time don't affect your bet. However, goals that go in your favour will still count.

Fluminense are seventh in the Brazilian Serie A, but it's just one win in their last five outings in all competitions, so they could do with getting another victory on the board as quickly as possible.

A home fixture against Santos is a good opportunity to achieve this, with the visitors having won just one of their last 15 in league and cup.

Paulo Turra has presided over the last six of those matches, but results haven't really picked up, and on their most recent away outings they were thrashed 4-1 at Sao Paulo.

The hosts, meanwhile, are unbeaten at home this term - winning five and drawing three.

Ninth placed, Fortaleza take on the eighth placed, RB Bragantino at Castelão tonight, and I am expecting those league positions to be reversed by the end of the evening.

The selection have been beaten in three of their last four, but two of those were on the road, and at home it's three victories from their previous five here in the league.

RB Bragantino have gone three without a win, and they failed to even score during that run. They have won just once on their travels this season, and they were beaten 2-0 at Botafogo most recently.

Our third Brazilian team beginning with F to win tonight is Flamengo, but unlike the other two, this selection are away from home.

Jorge Sampaoli's side are third in the table, as they try and close the gap on runaway leaders, Botafogo.

Big Mengo are currently on an unbeaten run of nine, and they have won three of their last five away from Maracanã - drawing the other two.

Atletico Mineiro are the hosts, and while they are a big name in Brazil, they are only 13th in the table, and are currently winless in eight. In their last appearance here, they were beaten 0-1 by Corinthians.