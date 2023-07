You can read in detail about this offer here but in a nutshell, it means that if your selection is winning at the 90 minute mark, any goals that go against you in injury time don't affect your bet. However, goals that go in your favour will still count.

Botafogo were taken over in 2022, and they haven't really looked back since. They consolidated in the first season by finishing 11th, and in 2023 they are top of the league with 40 points - nine clear of Flamengo, with this game in hand.

There has still been a managerial change recently though, with former Wolves boss, Bruno Lage, joining the club following the departure of Luis Castro to Al Nassr.

The selection were held to a 2-2 draw at Santos last weekend, but that result still extended their unbeaten run to 11, and they have a perfect record on this ground in the league this term - played eight and won eight.

Coritiba have flourished under caretaker manager, Thiago Kosloski, as they have earned 10 of their 14 points since he took over four games ago. They are likely to come up short here though.

Palmeiras are fifth in the defence of their title, and they got a much needed boost last week as they ended a five match winless run in the league by beating Fortaleza 3-1.

They are back on the road tonight, and with just two victories from eight on their travels this term, even money might seem a bit short, but the hosts aren't much cop.

America Mineiro are second from bottom having taken just 10 points from a possible 45 this year. They are winless in six in Serie A, and four of their seven in front of their own fans have ended in defeat.

Gremio are back in the top flight following a brief stay in Serie B, and they are making up for last time.

Renato Portaluppi's men are third with 29 points, and while they trail the leaders by 11, they do have a game in hand - and two over Flamengo who are only two points ahead of them in second.

Four of their last five in Serie A have been wins, and even away from home they have recorded three victories from their last five. The two defeats came at Palmeiras and Flamengo, who are among the best teams in the division.

Goias aren't at that level, and they start the day just one point and one place above the relegation zone. They are winless in four at home, and both Cuiaba and Coritiba beat them here.