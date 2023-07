You can read in detail about this offer here but in a nutshell, it means that if your selection is winning at the 90 minute mark, any goals that go against you in injury time don't affect your bet. However, goals that go in your favour will still count.

Cork City are second from bottom of the Irish Premier Division, but they did win in the Cup last time out, and it's just one defeat in their last five home league fixtures.

Shelbourne are three places above them in sixth, as they have taken an additional 12 points from their 24 outings to date this season.

Five of their last eight on the road have ended all square, and this appears to look like a pretty even game on paper.

Drogheda are third from bottom of the Irish top flight but their opponents this evening are only one place and one point better off.

The selection are in good form too - four unbeaten in all competitions, and their two more recent outings were victories.

One of those victories was actually against Sligo last Friday in the FAI Cup, and that defeat continued the visitors' miserable away record.

We finish in Argentina, and while Union haven't lost many games lately, they have only really been drawing them, and Defensa y Justicia are a tempting price to take all three points tonight.

The visitors are on an unbeaten run of their own - seven in all competitions, with five of those being victories.

Union have drawn their last four league matches, but they were all 0-0, and they have now gone five without even scoring a goal.