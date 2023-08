You can read in detail about this offer here but in a nutshell, it means that if your selection is winning at the 90 minute mark, any goals that go against you in injury time don't affect your bet. However, goals that go in your favour will still count.

Boca Juniors have lifted the Copa Libertadores trophy on six occasions, and while they might well end up lifting it for an eighth time this year, I can definitely see them falling behind in this last 16 tie.

The Argentinians haven't been good travellers of late, and they have lost six of their last 10 on the road in this competition, dating back to 2021. Even in this year, they won just one of their three away group games, and were beaten 1-0 at Deportivo Pereira.

Nacional are a Uruguayan side who finished as runners-up to Internacional in their group to make the knockout round. They took seven points from their three home fixtures, and they have a great chance of building a first leg lead here.

Deportivo Pereira are a Colombian side who finished as runners-up to Boca Juniors in the group stage. Their strength was their home form, as they were unbeaten in front of their own fans - winning two and drawing one.

Independiente Valle are Ecuadorian, and they topped their group with 12 points. Their strength was at home though, as they were beaten in two of their three on the road, and they also lost two of their three away from home in last year's competition.

Atletico Mineiro have underperformed this season, and I can see them losing their home leg of this all Brazilian tie against Palmeiras.

The visitors are 10 points better off than them in the league after 17 fixtures, and they come into the game on the back of two convincing wins.

The hosts, meanwhile, are winless in nine in all competitions, and in the two most recent meetings between the pair, which were both on this ground, Palmeiras won one and drew the other.