Bet 1: Back Twente to Win or Draw @ 8/11 - KO 17:45 GMT

This is a last 16 tie in the Dutch Cup, and I am not expecting Ajax to win the game during normal time.

John Heitinga is the new man in charge of the Dutch giants, and he has led the team to two convincing victories in his first two matches. They both came against sides towards the bottom of the league though, and this is a much tougher fixture.

The hosts are fifth in the Eredivisie, and they have lost just three of 20 outings this term. They are unbeaten at home in all competitions this season, and they held the leaders to a draw here most recently.

Bet 2: Back BTTS in ADO Den Haag v Go Ahead Eagles @ 8/11 - KO 20:00 GMT

The other Dutch cup tie tonight sees second tier, ADO Den Haag take on the Go Ahead Eagles of the top flight, and I am expecting both teams to score.

The visitors are only 12th in the Eredivisie, but they did put three straight defeats behind them by beating NEC at the weekend.

Den Haag are on a good run at present - unbeaten in seven, with four wins - and this selection has landed in four of their last five.

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Lorient v Lens @ 4/6 - KO 20:00 GMT

We finish in the French Cup, again in the last 16, and again I am expecting both teams to find the net.

These two clubs are both in Ligue One, sitting in seventh and third respectively. They have played each other once this season, and there were seven goals in the game - it finished 5-2 to Lens.

Franck Haise's visitors are currently on a run of four away games to have goals at both ends, and five of Lorient's last six have followed suit.