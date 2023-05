Bet 1: Back Mainz @ 13/20 - KO 19:30 BST

Schalke are desperate for points, as they currently sit second from bottom of the Bundesliga, but they are still well within touch of safety.

I just can't see them getting anything from a Mainz side who are pushing for Europe - especially as the hosts are unbeaten in seven at home - winning on five occasions.

The visitors, meanwhile, have lost their last two on the road to nil.

Bet 2: Back Leverkusen @ 8/13 - KO 19:30 BST

Leverkusen are pushing for a European place for next season, and while the gap to Leipzig above this is six points, they need to protect sixth spot from the teams snapping at their heels.

The Europa League semi-finalists won't want a poor result ahead of their trip to Roma next week, and they are currently undefeated in 14 in all competitions.

Koln are now safely in mid-table following two wins and two draws in a four game spell, but they were beaten at home last time, and the players might have one eye on the holidays.

Bet 3: Back Partick @ 6/10 - KO 19:45 BST

This is the final round of the Scottish Championship season, and with Partick needing the points to guarantee a Play-off place, they will surely go and win at Raith.

The hosts have nothing to play for and are in miserable form - taking just a single point from their last six outings.

The selection are unbeaten in five - winning three times during that run.