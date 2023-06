Gremio are making up for lost time following a short stay in Brazil's Serie B, as after 11 games back in the top flight, they sit in fourth place with 20 points.

It should be another three points for Renato Portaluppi's side today, as they are at home against the club that are rock bottom, with just four points.

The visitors are winless in 11 this term, and it's four defeats from five on the road. The hosts, meanwhile, have won four of their six here, and drawn the other two.

The top two in Brazil meet at Allianz Parque tonight, and I am expecting the team who are currently second to come out on top.

Botafogo lead the way in Serie A, having taken 27 points from a possible 33 so far this term. The six points they have dropped have come from their last three on their travels though, and they are at the defending champions this evening.

Palmeiras fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Bahia last time, but it's four wins and a draw from their five at home so far this season, and they have been scoring goals freely.

Santos aren't they force they were a few years ago, and they start the day in 13th place, having picked up just 13 points from their opening 11 outings of the campaign.

They have home advantage against Flamengo tonight, but they are winless in three even in front of their own fans, and they were beaten by Corinthians most recently.

Jorge Sampaoli returns to his former employers with his Flamengo side needing to bounce back from a 4-0 loss at RB Bragantino. Prior to that they were 10 unbeaten, winning the last four of those, and they have been victorious in two of their last three away in the league.