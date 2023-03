Bet 1: Back The Draw in Italy v England @ 11/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

The two heavyweights in Group C clash in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier, and I am finding it hard to split the pair of them.

A lot of water has gone under the bridge since Italy and England contested the Euro 2022 final at Wembley, with the pair meeting twice in the Nations League, for a start. The Italians won 1-0 at home, while the match at Molineux finished 0-0.

Roberto Mancini's side failed to qualify for the World Cup though, while the Three Lions ultimately flattered to deceive, eventually exiting in the quarter-finals to France.

Both managers have had their options limited through injury for tonight's game in Naples, with Marcus Rashford being the notable absentee for Gareth Southgate. Mancini has his own headaches in attack, and given that fact, a low-scoring draw feels like the best bet.

Bet 2: Back Denmark @ 3/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Danes are the clear favourites to win Group H, and it's very hard to see them not getting off to a winning start this evening.

Kasper Hjulmand's side disappointed massively in Qatar, exiting with just one point from a group that contained both Tunisia and Australia.

They had been in good form prior to that too, finishing a close second in their League A Nations League Group, and winning five of their seven fixtures in the build-up to the World Cup.

Finland are the visitors to Copenhagen, and they didn't qualify for the World Cup. They did come second in their Nations League group, but they are only in League B. Their latest two outings were friendly defeats to Sweden and Estonia, and they will likely struggle here.

Bet 3: Back Bosnia @ 5/6 - KO 19:45 GMT

Group J appears to be Portugal's for the taking, but there is plenty of competition for second place, with both Bosnia and Iceland being likely candidates.

The pair meet in Zenica this evening, and I favour the hosts quite strongly, even with a new manager in the dugout.

Faruk Hadžibegić takes over a team that won their League B Nations League Group, and he will be aiming to qualify them for a major tournament for the first time since the 2014 World Cup.

The visitors could only finish as runners-up in their League B Nations League group - drawing all four games that they were able to play. They were beaten by Sweden when last in action in a friendly, and they really struggle for goals.