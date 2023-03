The Three Lions got their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign off to the perfect start as they went to their main rivals, Italy, and beat them in their own backyard.

Gareth Southgate's men return to Wembley this afternoon to take on the Ukraine, and Southgate has some decisions to make.

Luke Shaw is suspended, which means either Ben Chilwell or Kieran Trippier will come in at left back. Kalvin Phillips is also unlikely to retain his place, solely because of his lack of minutes this season. Phil Foden, Ivan Toney and James Maddison are also pushing for starts.

As far as the goals go, England are on a run of four straight matches to see this selection land, and the same can be said for two of Ukraine's last three. I am expecting the hosts to get at least three goals themselves here.

Michael O'Neill returned to the Northern Ireland dugout with a 2-0 win in San Marino, and while that isn't exactly scintillating form, it is at least a start.

One thing that was prevalent during his previous tenure with the Green and White Army was low-scoring games. The aforementioned 2-0 win brought a run of four Over 2.5 goal matches to an end, and I can't see many goals at Windsor Park.

Finland were beaten 3-1 at Denmark in their opening qualifier, and that extended their winless run to five. Six of their last seven have finished with two goals or fewer.

Luxembourg put their six match undefeated streak on the line against Portugal tonight, and while the visitors are the hot favourites, I can't see it being a high-scoring affair.

The hosts have drawn their last two 0-0, and three of their last five here have seen this selection land. They will likely be quite defensive against the Portuguese.

Roberto Martinez led his visitors to a 4-0 win over Liechenstein in his first game in charge of Portugal, and he took the decision to restore Cristiano Ronaldo back to the starting XI. I just don't see them racking up a score against this defence.