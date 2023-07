You can read in detail about this offer here but in a nutshell, it means that if your selection is winning at the 90 minute mark, any goals that go against you in injury time don't affect your bet. However, goals that go in your favour will still count.

Flamengo are currently second in their pursuit of the title they last won in 2020. The seven time Brazilian Serie A winners, are being managed by Jorge Sampaoli this season, and they are currently seven unbeaten in all competitions.

Their last five home matches in the league have yielded 13 points, with the only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw against Cruzeiro.

The visitors to Maracana tonight are America Mineiro, and they make the trip to Rio sitting bottom of the table.

Vagner Mancini's men have performed well in the Copa Sudamericana this year, but their league form has been pretty dire, and they are winless in five. Their record on the road is played seven, drawn two and lost five.

Estudiantes put a five match winless run behind them with an emphatic 4-0 win in the Copa Sudamericana during the week, and that should give them a boost back in the Argentinian top flight.

After losing their first two home games of the domestic campaign, the hosts have gone 11 unbeaten since, and while the latter three were all draws, they face an out-of-form opponent tonight.

Belgrano have taken just one point from the last 12 available, and not only have they gone six without a win on their travels, they didn't even manage a single goal during that run - five of which were defeats.

Sao Paulo are in great form with five victories and one draw from their last six matches in all competitions, but they are yet to record a victory in their seven away Brazilian Serie A fixtures this term.

This is their chance to put that run to bed, as they couldn't be heading to Cuiaba in better form - and the hosts are certainly beatable on their own patch.

Ivo Vieira's side only narrowly escaped relegation last season, and Gremio, Atletico Mineiro and Botafogo have already beaten them on this ground this year.