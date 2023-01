This is a Copa del Rey quarter-final tie and I am expecting no more than two goals at the Mestalla.

Athletic Bilbao were beaten 0-2 at home by Real Madrid in the league at the weekend, and that was their sixth game out of their last eight to see this selection land.

Valencia drew 2-2 at home with Almeria on Monday, and that came on the back of a 4-0 win at Sporting Gijon in this competition. They haven't been scoring goals on a regular basis at home though - two blanks from their last four outings - and I am expecting this to be quite a tense affair.

Bet 2: Back Real Madrid @ 10/11 - KO 20:00 GMT

The other tie in the Spanish Cup tonight is the Madrid derby, and with it coming from the Bernabeu, I think Real are a bit overpriced at near even money.

The hosts have 10 more points in La Liga than their opponents here, and they have played a game less too. The league meeting between them - which was at Atletico - went the way of Carlo Ancelotti's men as well.

It's also worth noting that Diego Simeone's visitors have taken just one point from their last possible nine on their travels.

We finish in the Dutch Eredivisie, and while Ajax are overwhelming favourites to win, I think that the odds for Under 3.5 Goals are too generous.

Volendam are second from bottom of the table, and they have conceded 42 goals in 17 fixtures, but over half of those matches saw this selection land - including all of their last six on the road.

Ajax are actually winless in six - five draws and one defeat - and four of them ended with three goals or fewer. In their last home game, they were held to a 0-0 draw.