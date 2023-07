Derry City's strong start to the season has tailed off in recent weeks, as it's just one win in seven for the Red and White Army, but on the plus side, they are still third in the table, and just six points off top spot.

They have a great chance of picking up a much-needed victory this evening, as they are at home to a Sligo team that have been struggling on the road.

The visitors are seventh of 10 with 26 points, and while they ended a four match winless run last time, that victory came on their own patch. On their travels it's six defeats from 11 this term, with five of the losses coming from their last seven away outings.

Shamrock lead the way at the top of the Irish Premier Division, but they were beaten at Dundalk this time last week, and they might have one eye on their Champions League qualifier coming up on Tuesday.

I am not suggesting that I think that Drogheda are a good bet to beat them tonight, but a clean sheet for the current leaders would appear unlikely.

Stephen Bradley's men have conceded two goals in each of their last two away from home anyway, and four of their last six here have seen this selection land.

It's fifth versus fourth at Dalymount Park this evening, and I am expecting both teams to find the net.

Bohemians came out on the right side of a seven-goal thriller at Shelbourne in the cup during the week, and that was their fourth match out of their last five to see both teams score.

Dundalk are currently on a five game unbeaten run - four wins and one draw - but apart from last week's home win, they haven't kept a clean sheet since the beginning of May. Away from home, three of their last four have finished with goals at both ends.