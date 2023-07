Linfield play host to Albania's Vllaznia Shkoder in a Europa Conference League Qualifier tonight, and I am expecting the Albanians to avoid defeat.

I will readily admit that I don't know much about the visitors, but Linfield only finished as runners-up in the Northern Irish Premiership last season, and they were thumped 8-1 on aggregate by Bodo Glimt in Champions League qualifying last season - before going on to lose 5-0 on aggregate to Zurich in Europa League qualifying.

Vllaznia only need to avoid defeat for us to win this leg, and they wouldn't have to be of too high a standard to do so.

Sao Paulo hold a 1-0 lead in this Copa do Brasil quarter-final tie, but their away record isn't that great and Palmeiras are usually pretty good at home.

The hosts have lost just one of their last 37 at home in all competitions, and while they were actually knocked out by Sao Paulo in this competition last season, they actually won the home leg 2-1, before losing on penalties.

The visitors are winless in three on their travels in all competitions, and two of those were defeats. It's worth noting that they failed to even score in the latter of those two outings.

The selection are currently second in Brazil's Serie B, and they can go two points clear at the top with a victory tonight.

Opponents, Guarani, are in eighth, but their position is mainly down to their home record, as away from home they are winless in seven - losing in four occasions.

Criciuma have taken 13 points from their last 15 available, and it's six wins from eight appearances at home this term.