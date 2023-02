Bet 1: Back Roma @ 7/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Roma have slipped to fifth in Serie A, but they are only three points AC Milan in third, so they are still well placed in their bid to qualify for Champions League football next season.

Jose Mourinho's men should be able to return to winning ways tonight at the expense of Verona, as the visitors are struggling down in 18th place.

Marco Zaffaroni has managed to improve their results since he took over in early December, but the club are winless on the road this term, and they recently lost at Inter.

The hosts have won their last three in the league at home, and while it won't be easy, that number should become four today.

Toulouse were promoted from Ligue Two as champions last season, and they will be pleased to be safely berthed in mid-table after 23 games in the top flight.

They face a tricky fixture at Marseille tonight, with last year's runners-up, second best to only PSG again.

I am expecting goals in this one, with Philippe Montanier's hosts currently on a run of five straight games to see this selection land.

Meanwhile, Igor Tudor's visitors have scored two or more in each of their last six on the road.

Cadiz look to be well up against it ahead of their trip to the Nou Camp tonight, with Barcelona having the carrot of moving eight points clear at the top of La Liga with a win.

Xavi's men were involved in a four-goal thriller with Manchester United during the week, and they haven't lost in the league since October.

Their last two home matches have seen Over 2.5 backers collect, and with Cadiz recently conceding four at Athletic Bilbao, it could be a long night for the visiting defence.