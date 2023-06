Shamrock Rovers lead the way after 23 games of the Irish Premier Division season, and with the Champions League qualifiers coming up in a couple of weeks, they will be keen to remain in good form.

Dundalk have their own European campaign to think of, as they start the UEFA Conference League qualifiers in the same week.

The hosts are currently fourth in the Irish top flight, and they have taken 10 points from a possible 12 since their last defeat.

Of those four outings, three of them saw this selection land, and nine of their last 10 at home in the league have followed suit.

The visitors drew 2-2 at Bohemians when last in action on the road, and that was their third away match out of four to finish with three goals or more.

Cork City are back in the top tier of Irish football, and while they are currently second from bottom, they are 12 points clear of UCD at the foot, and only two points behind today's opponents who are fourth from bottom.

Liam Buckley's appointment as interim manager was the catalyst for an upturn in results, and while they have lost their last two, they came against teams in the top four. Prior to that, they had won four on the bounce.

Drogheda have been beaten in three of their last four, and it's just two wins in 13. Away from home it's four points from the last 15 available, and they conceded three goals on three separate occasions during that run.

Derry finished as runners-up to Shamrock last season, and they are second again this year. They are only nine points ahead of Shelbourne in sixth though, and the Shels have two games in hand.

Ruaidhrí Higgins' visitors aren't in great form either, as it's just one win in six - losing on three occasions. On their travels it's three consecutive losses.

The hosts were narrowly beaten at St Patrick's last week, but it's just one defeat in seven on their own patch, and they are certainly good enough to avoid defeat here.