England's defence to wobble

Bet 1: Back BTTS in England (w) v Norway (w) @ 4/5 - KO 20:00 BST

The Lionesses were far from impressive in their opening match of the UEFA Women's Championship, but they still got the job done and beat Austria 1-0.

Sarina Wiegman's side not only squandered several good chances, but they also afforded their opponents some good opportunities too, and Norway are a better side than Austria.

I can definitely see the Norwegians scoring at the Amex this evening, and they are currently on a six match winning streak. They cruised past Northern Ireland in their opener, with the game already put to bed by half time.

Spoils to be shared in basement clash

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Defensa y Justicia v Aldosivi 14/5 - KO 23:00 BST

It's 27th versus 28th in the 29 team Argetinian top flight tonight, and I have this one down as a draw.

The hosts picked up their first win since early May last week, but that was in the cup and not the league. They are currently winless in their six matches of the second phase of the season, which is quite the turnaround from finishing 3rd of 14 in Group A of the first phase.

Aldosivi also did well when the campaign was still at the two group stage, as they finished fourth in Group B - winning six of their 14 fixtures.

After taking just one point from their opening five games of the new semester, they picked up their first victory last week, in a 2-1 win over Rosario Central.

With things beginning to look a touch brighter for both clubs, the draw looks like a distinct possibility.

Expect goals in Argentina

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Argentinos Juniors v Tigre @ 21/20 - KO 01:30 BST (Tues)

It's all about goals in our third and final selection, as I can definitely see both teams finding the net in the late Argentinian fixture.

Five of Argentinos Juniors' last six league games have seen BTTS backers collect, and the same can said of seven of Tigre's last eight on the road.

When they last met in May of this year, the match finished 1-1, and it's hard to imagine either team keeping a clean sheet tonight.