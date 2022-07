Duff to be the toast of Tolka Park

Shelbourne are back in the Irish Premier Division after a brief stay in the First Division, but their recent form is a concern. It's just one point from their last four outings, and that run has seen them drop to seventh in the table.

Fortunately for Damien Duff's side, they are at home to Finn Harps this evening, with the visitors being second from bottom in ninth - 13 points behind the hosts.

Shels are also unbeaten in four at Tolka Park - winning four of them - and the visitors have taken just one point from their last five on the road.

Dundalk to drop more points on the road

Dundalk are currently second in the Irish Premier Division, which is a big improvement on their sixth placed finish last season.

A title challenge is unlikely though, as they are 10 points behind the leaders - albeit with two games in hand. Stephen O'Donnell's side are in good form, and they head to United Park on a 10 match unbeaten run in the league - winning on eight occasions.

They will find it tough to beat the Drogs on their own patch though, as while the hosts are only eighth of 10 in the standings, they have lost just one of their last seven at home, with the sole defeat coming in early May.

It's also worth noting that Dundalk have won only two of 10 on their travels this term - sharing the spoils in six of them.

Favourites to fail in Argentina

Rosario Central are the favourites to beat Sarmiento in Argentina's Primera Division tonight, but I can't have them on recent form, and the draw is the way to go.

The hosts finished 14th of 14 in Group B of the first phase of the season, and after six matches of phase two, they are 27th of 28, with just four points.

Sarmiento finished seventh in Group A of the first phase, and with eight points from six fixtures of this new semester, they are in 13th place.

The visitors have drawn their last two games, while Rosario Central have lost their last three. They are better at home, but it can be hard to stop the rot in football.