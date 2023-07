These two teams are fourth and second in the Brazilian Serie A, respectively, but with Botafogo running away with things at the top, they need to be picking up victories just to keep in the title mix - even at this relatively early stage of the season.

I am expecting the pair of them to find the net this evening, as while the hosts are unbeaten at home this term, they have conceded in three of their last four here.

The visitors are on a roll with plenty of victories lately, and six of their seven on the road in the league this term have seen this selection land.

Athletico PR have lost their last three outings, but two of those were in the cup, and they came against the in-form, Flamengo.

Bahia are winless in five in all competitions, but they at least managed to find the net in all of them, and BTTS backers have now collected in six of their last seven.

These two finished as the top two in the league last season, but reigning champions, Palmeiras are only fifth, and Internacional are down in 10th.

The hosts have gone two games without scoring, but that doesn't concern me too much, as prior to their 0-0 home draw with Cruzeiro most recently, they netted twice against both Bahia and Vasco da Gama.

The visitors are winless in four in all competitions, but they scored in three of those matches, and they have only failed to score in two of their seven on the road this season.