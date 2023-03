Bet 1: Back BTTS in Czech Republic v Poland @ 20/23 - KO 19:45 GMT

These two teams are the two most likely qualifiers from Group E, and I am expecting goals when they meet tonight.

The hosts have lost plenty of matches of late, but they were in a League A Nations League Group, and they only narrowly missed out on making the World Cup Qualifying Play-offs.

Poland did make it through to Qatar, and they even made it out of their group, before exiting to France in the last 16. They will be expected to sail through Euro 2024 qualifying, but they are heavily reliant on an ageing Robert Lewandowski.

As for the goals in tonight's fixture, the Czechs have seen four of their last eight at home see both teams score, and they only tend to keep clean sheets against the smaller nations. The Poles are currently on a run of nine away games without failing to find the net themselves.

Bet 2: Back BTTS in France v Netherlands @ 20/23 - KO 19:45 GMT

The two heavyweights of Group B meet at Stade de France this evening, and again, I am expecting both teams to score.

Losing to Argentina on penalties was the fate that both France and Holland suffered in Qatar, and they will be considered as amongst the likely potential winners of Euro 2024.

Ronald Koeman's men are usually good for a high-scoring affair, and nine of their last 13 matches have seen BTTS backers collect.

The French defence isn't as solid as it once was in the earlier part of Didier Deschamp's reign, and five of their last seven have ended with goals at both ends.

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Sweden v Belgium @ 9/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Belgium begin a new era, as Domenico Tedesco has taken over from Roberto Martinez, but unfortunately for him, the golden generation that the latter had at his disposal, are now either too old, or past their peak.

They should still make it through Group F, but both Sweden and Austria will test them. The Swede's especially are in good form ahead of this clash, as they are currently on a winning run of four - albeit against weaker opposition.

They haven't failed to score since a 0-1 defeat to Serbia in June 2022 though, and five of their seven matches since have ended with both teams scoring.