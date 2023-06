Norway might well have the world's most deadliest striker in their ranks, but it hasn't led to much success. They failed to qualify for the World Cup, only came second in a Nations League B league, and it's just one point from their opening two Euro 2024 Qualifiers.

The Scots are going the other way under Steve Clarke, as they only narrowly missed out on World Cup qualification in the Play-offs, won their League B Nations League group and have taken six points from a possible six in Euro 2024 qualifying - including a 2-0 victory over Spain last time.

This should be quite a close game, but I am expecting goals. The hosts have their best players in the attacking third, and the visitors are much more free-scoring than perhaps they once were.

Domenico Tedesco has made the perfect start to life as manager of Belgium, as he has played two and won two - and they were both away at Sweden and Germany.

The so called "golden generation" might well be over for the Belgians, but they still have some exceptional quality in their ranks - most notably Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku.

They don't have the easiest of fixtures in Brussels tonight, as Austria have won their last four games and Ralf Rangnick has them playing well.

That being said, victories over Andorra, Azerbaijan and Estonia are nothing to write home about, and while they did also beat Italy, it was only a friendly.

Roberto Martinez had probably gone a bit stale with Belgium, but history tells us that he makes good starts with new teams, and he has led Portugal to two victories from two since he took over post-World Cup.

Liechenstein and Luxembourg are hardly the who's who of international football, but his side racked up 10 goals across the two outings, and he isn't a defensive manager.

Bosnia are the visitors to Lisbon, and after winning their opening Group J fixture, they then went and lost 2-0 in Slovakia.

They are capable of scoring tonight, but I can easily see them conceding three or four.