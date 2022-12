Argentina's defence to prove the difference in World Cup Final

Promotion chasing Spanish duo to keep it tight

Malaga's improved defensive record to continue

Bet 1: Back Argentina 17/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

Argentina were involved in the upset of the tournament when they lost to Saudi Arabia in their opening group game. Five wins later, they are in the Final.

France also suffered a surprise defeat in the group stage, but there's was slightly different as they had already qualified when losing to Tunisia. They have since beaten Poland, England and Morocco to be one win away from retaining their title of World Champions.

This is being billed as the Messi v Mbappe final, but for me, this will come down to the defending, and I believe that the South Americans have the better defensive unit.

The French have looked rocky on a number of occasions so far in Qatar, and I think this is where their luck runs out.

Levante and Eibar are both bidding to return to La Liga following brief stays in the Segunda Division, and they head into today's fixture sitting in third and second respectively.

The hosts are unbeaten in 12 in all competitions, and during that period they kept seven clean sheets - with eight of the dozen seeing this selection land.

The visitors have won their last three on the bounce, and they have kept clean sheets in five of their last nine outings. They would definitely view a draw as a good point this evening, and I can't see them being overly adventurous.

Malaga are struggling towards the wrong end of the Spanish second tier, but it's actually just one defeat in seven in all competitions, and they have really tightened up at the back.

Alaves are in fifth, but they have now lost their last three games, and they failed to score at home to Levante most recently.

Last season's bottom placed La Liga side will be looking for a confidence boosting result here, as they are still in fifth place, with a great chance of securing automatic promotion.

I can see this being quite a cagey affair, and a 1-1 draw or something of that nature, really wouldn't surprise me.