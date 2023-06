Arminia Bielefeld look set to be relegated from the Bundesliga 2, as they lost the first leg of their Play-off 4-0 against promotion hopefuls, Wehen Wiesbaden.

I can see them earning back some respectability in this second leg though, as the visitors might be quite defensive and just accept a one or two goal defeat - as in, they won't need to chase the game if they fall behind.

It's also worth noting that despite their struggles, the hosts lost just one of their last six at home.

Into the Copa Liberttadores now, and I am expecting Athletico Paranaense to beat Libertad in Group G.

The Brazilians already lead the way in the group having taken seven points from their opening four matches, but they need to continue winning as two other teams have six points - including their opponents here.

The Paraguayan visitors saw a five game winning run come to an end when last in action, and it's worth noting that they lost the home fixture versus Athletico PR too.

We finish in the Brazilian Serie B, where bottom of the table, ABC, look set to be beaten once again.

Tonight they travel to a Ponte Preta side that is only 15th in the standings, but the hosts are unbeaten in four on this ground - winning two and drawing the other two.

ABC have just four points from a possible 30 so far this term, and their away record reads - played five, drawn one and lost four.