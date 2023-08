You can read in detail about this offer here but in a nutshell, it means that if your selection is winning at the 90 minute mark, any goals that go against you in injury time don't affect your bet. However, goals that go in your favour will still count.

Pau finished 13th in Ligue Two last season, but they lost more matches than they won at home, and one of those defeats came against Bordeaux.

The selection narrowly missed out on promotion last year, finishing third, when only the top two go up. They managed to win eight of their 19 on the road, and this looks like a good opportunity to start the new season with three points.

Juventude are in sixth place in Serie B, and they are in good form with five wins and three draws from their last eight outings.

Vila Nova are only two places behind them, but their recent form is really poor. They have taken just one point from the last 15 available, and they scored just two goals during that period.

The hosts are second in the Brazilian second tier, and while they are away from home tonight, they are in the middle of a good run.

It's been four wins and a draw from their last five matches, and they have taken four points from their last two games on the road - which included a trip to the leaders.

Londrina are second from bottom, and they are winless in four. Even at home, five of their last seven here have ended in defeat.