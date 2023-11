Goals at both ends in Bucharest

Wales to regain some pride

France to complete the perfect eight

Romania and Switzerland have both already qualified from Group I, but the battle is on for who goes through as winners.

The hosts hold a two point advantage, so they only need to avoid defeat in Bucharest. The pressure is off in the main though, and that will hopefully lead to goals.

The reverse fixture back in June finished 2-2, and the Swiss have seen six of their last seven see this selection land.

Wales' hopes of making next summer's tournament in Germany were dealt a catastrophic blow when they could only draw in Armenia on Saturday, so now not only do they need to beat Turkey this evening, they need Croatia to lose at home.

Given their relative strong home record, and the fact that the Turks have already qualified, I can see Rob Page's men at least holding up their end of the bargain.

They beat Croatia here last time by a 2-1 scoreline, and while the visitors have been extremely strong to date, they might make a few changes here.

The French head to Athens on the back of their whopping 14-0 win over Gibraltar, and while they don't need to win tonight, they have so much strength in depth, I expect them to do it.

Didier Deschamps will also be keen to complete their 100% record in qualifying, as so far they have played seven and won seven - including two victories over Holland.

The Greeks still have an outside chance of qualifying, but it would require the Dutch losing in the aforementioned Gibraltar, and that just isn't going to happen.