The Daily Acca: Take the favourites this Sunday

Poland head into the Euros on the back of five straight wins, but they had to come through the Play-offs to qualify, and they have failed to deliver in major tournaments despite having some high profile players.

Robert Lewandowski is their leading light of course, but he is now 35, and even though he scored 19 La Liga goals this season, that was his lowest league total in nine years.

Ronald Koeman is 15 games deep into his second stint as Holland manager, and it's been 10 wins and five defeats. The losses have come against Germany, France (twice), Italy and Croatia (after extra time), so it could be argued that they are turning into flat-track bullies.

That won't be a negative against a weaker nation in Poland, and with 19 goals across their last five outings, I expect them to make a winning start to Group D.

Slovenia and Denmark were in the same qualifying group - they finished first and second with 22 points apiece - and they have been paired together again in Germany.

It was the Danes that got the better of the two games in qualifying, as they took four points from Matjaž Kek's side, and while the Slovenians shouldn't be underestimated, I have to side with the Scandinavians in Stuttgart.

Kasper Hjulmand's were hugely disappointing in the 2022 World Cup, but they have been in pretty good form since, and they have plenty of experience in their ranks.

The tournament favourites begin their quest for glory in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday evening, and despite a run that has seen the Three Lions win just one of their last five games, I was surprised that they were as big as 4/91.44 to beat Serbia.

Dragan Stojković's team finished as runners-up to Hungary in qualifying, but to win just four of eight games when the other nations were Montenegro, Lithuania and Bulgaria, just shows how far below England's level they are.

At the last World Cup they took just a single point from their group, and they didn't even qualify for any of the last four Euros - meaning that they lack experience at this level.

Gareth Southgate and his players have some critics to answer, but if they are anywhere near their best, this should be a comfortable victory.

Recommended Bet Back Netherlands, Denmark and England to Win SBK 11/4

