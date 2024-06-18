The Daily Acca: Portuguese to open with a win in this 6/4 double

Turkey topped a qualifying group that contained both Croatia and Wales, and while they head to Germany on a five match winless run, I still expect them to beat Georgia.

Vincenzo Montella's side did draw 0-0 with Italy, and while their final warm-up game was a 2-1 defeat in Poland, their form since their lackluster performance in the last Euros has been pretty solid.

Georgia qualified via the Play-offs courtesy of their Nations League performance, as in their qualifying group for this, they could only finish fourth behind Norway, Scotland and Spain.

They warmed up for this with a 1-3 victory over Montenegro, but unless the Turks implode, there should only be one winner in Dortmund.

Portugal famously lifted this trophy in 2016 without winning a single group game, but while I don't expect them to repeat that success, I do expect them to win some of their group fixtures.

The Czech Republic are arguably their toughest opponent, with the Czechs in red-hot form. Ivan Hašek has only been manager since January, but he still has a 100% record - played four and won four.

Roberto Martinez has been dominating as Portuguese manager too though, with 13 victories from his 15 matches in charge. Both defeats were in friendlies, and in qualifying they won all 10 games - scoring 36 goals and conceding just two.

Back Turkey & Portugal to Win

