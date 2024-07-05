The Daily Acca: Portugal to edge France in this 7/1 double

Portugal v France SuperBoost

You can now back Cristiano Ronaldo to have 3 or more shots in tonight's game with France at 1/1! Superboosted up from 1/2!

Ronaldo has had 20 shots at Euro 2024 so far, which coming into the quarter-final stages, is at least five more than any other player. Indeed, against Slovenia last time out, Ronaldo had eight attempts, six of which came before extra-time.

Ronaldo has also attempted 3 or more shots in each of his last 16 matches for club and country, amassing 81 shots at goal at an average of 5.1 per game.

Recommended Bet Back Ronaldo to have 3 or more shots (was 1/2) - NOW SBK 1/1

Listen to Football...Only Bettor Euro 2024 quarter-finals podcast tips

The first real heavyweight clash of Euro 2024 takes place in Stuttgart, as arguably the two best teams in the tournament to date meet in Stuttgart.

Germany have two things on their side - home advantage and experience - with the experience factor being both on and off the field.

Julian Nagelsmann has certainly turned around the fortunes of the team since he took over as manager, and they were fast out of the blocks in their 5-1 demolition of Scotland.

They have yet to better that performance though, and there have definitely been signs that they are beatable here - especially as they look weak in defence.

Spain have been a cut above everyone else in their four fixtures - winning all three of their group matches to nil, and then beating a spirited, Georgia, 4-1 in the last 16.

Their youngsters have really risen to the occasion, and I don't see them being overawed against the Germans - even in Germany.

If they continue playing how they have been playing, they are a good bet to win this match, without the need for extra time or penalties.

France are the favourites to win the second quarter-final of the day, but I just have this nagging doubt about them, and I can see the Portuguese causing a bit of an upset in Hamburg.

It was the Cristiano Ronaldo show in Portugal's last 16 match against Slovenia, and not really in a good way. He was rather selfish in his play, as he searched for that all elusive goal, and he even missed a penalty - albeit it was a great save.

There will be more focus on Kylian Mbappe tonight though, and with Roberto Martinez's men being the underdogs, I think we will get a more disciplined performance from Ronaldo.

The French haven't yet caught fire in this tournament, and they have scored just three goals across their four outings. Admittedly, they have had some tough opponents, but Didier Deschamps' side need to step up a gear or two to win the whole thing.

This will be quite a tight affair, and given the prices on offer, I make Portugal the value bet.

Recommended Bet Back Spain & Portugal to Win SBK 7/1

Now read Jamie Kemp's preview of Spain v Germany