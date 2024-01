Juve to go top of Serie A

More misery for Sevilla

Goals for both teams in Coupe de France

Juventus trail Inter Milan by two points at the top of Serie A, and with their rivals not in action this weekend, they can go top by winning at Lecce this evening.

The hosts are in 13th place, but have taken just one point from their last 12 available, and while three of those games were away from home, Torino and Napoli have beaten them here this term.

The Old Lady are currently on an unbeaten run of 17 in all competitions, and the last six have all been wins. It's seven victories from 10 away trips in the league this year.



Girona remain top of La Liga, and while they have played a game more than Real Madrid, points on the board count for a lot.

Tonight they welcome Sevilla to Estadi Montilivi, and with the visitors a shadow of them former selves these days, it's hard to see anything other than a home victory.

Sevilla are fourth from bottom, and have won just one of their last 14 in La Liga. Their last three were all defeats, and the selection have only lost once all season - winning 15 of their 20.

The French Cup is at the last 32 stage, and I am expecting both teams to score in this all Ligue One tie.

Marseille came out with a 2-0 victory when they last met in the league in December, but it was a funny game with a red card each for the pair of them.

If we take the home results of the hosts, eight of their 10 at home this season have seen this selection land, while Marseille are currently on a run of three away matches without a clean sheet for either side.